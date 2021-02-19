“He has to prove himself” – Zaheer Khan’s advice for “hard-working” Arjun Tendulkar

Zaheer Khan, the Mumbai Indians’ Director of Cricket Operations, admits pressure on Arjun Tendulkar will be high after Mumbai Indians bought him at the IPL 2021 Auction.

The former India pacer conceded Arjun Tendulkar can never escape the added pressure associated with his last name.

Arjun Tendulkar was picked up by the franchise for Rs 20 lakh during the IPL 2021 auction's dying stages.

After Mumbai Indians expectedly snapped up the youngster, many criticised the franchise for supposedly giving preferential treatment to Sachin Tendulkar’s son.

Speaking to the media over a virtual press conference, Zaheer Khan mentioned how IPL 2021 is the perfect platform for Arjun Tendulkar to showcase his ability.

“It will help him become a good cricketer. How many times a youngster gets picked in the auction and everyone is talking about him. He has to prove himself and he has to show everyone he has the goods.”

Arjun Tendulkar has been closely associated with Mumbai Indians even before the franchise bought him.

The 21-year-old has had multiple stints with the franchise as a net bowler and even traveled to the UAE last year.

Zaheer Khan expressed his excitement at working with Arjun Tendulkar again, advising the youngster to get used to the pressure that comes with being Sachin Tendulkar’s son.

“I have spent a lot of time in the nets, trying to teach him some tricks of the trade. He is a hardworking kid, keen on learning, it is an exciting part. The added pressure of being Sachin Tendulkar’s son will always be on him, it is something he needs to live with, the environment of the team will help him.”

How has Arjun Tendulkar performed recently?

Arjun Tendulkar played just two games for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The youngster picked up two wickets at an economy of 9.57.

In the past, Arjun Tendulkar has represented India U-19, while also bowling to Indian national team players in the nets on several occasions.

The youngster grabbed attention with his recent Police Shield performance, where he shone with both bat and ball.

Arjun Tendulkar scored a sublime 31 ball 77* for MIG Cricket Club, with the knock helping his side beat Islam Gymkhana by 194 runs. Arjun Tendulkar also returned figures of 3/41 in the game.