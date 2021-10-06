IPL 2021: "He's been given a specific role at RCB" - Brad Hogg on Glenn Maxwell's rich vein of form 

Former Aussie spinner Brad Hogg has outlined how the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have been able to get the best out of Glenn Maxwell in IPL 2021. The all-rounder has finally found form after enduring a torrid run over the course of the last few editions of the tournament.

Glenn Maxwell hit a new low in the previous edition of the IPL after being unable to hit a single six. After the debacle that was his second stint with the Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), Maxwell was picked by RCB in the subsequent auction for a whopping ₹14 Crore. Three-time finalists won a bidding war over Chennai Super Kings to acquire Maxwell's services.

Brad Hogg noted how RCB's decision to hand Glenn Maxwell a specific role at No.4 in the batting order has significantly increased the Australian's batting output. RCB had trouble accelarating in the middle overs of the previous edition of the IPL and Maxwell's inclusion has improved the situation. While speaking on his YouTube channel, Hogg said:

"In 2021, only 20 per cent of his scores have been below 20. He's been given a specific role at RCB batting in at No.4 and coming in at the back end of the powerplay where spin generally comes on and he's a very good player of spin and they wanted someone to attack the spinners there."

Maxwell has already recorded four fifties batting at No.4 and only needs one more to equal Rishabh Pant's record that was set in 2018.

He has good, solid batsmen around him: Brad Hogg on Glenn Maxwell's strong showing for RCB in IPL 2021

Glenn Maxwell in action for Australia

Hogg also noted the impact of the batting unit around Glenn Maxwell. With a talented batting order comprising of Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, KS Bharat and AB de Villiers playing around him, Maxwell has the freedom to take his time to settle down in the middle overs. The Australian does not need to risk losing his wicket while trying to up the tempo. Hogg added:

"He has between Kohli, Padikkal and Bharat that's No. 1,2 and 3 and he has got AB De Villiers after him. So he sets up a better batting lineup for RCB this year."

With 407 runs under his belt already, Maxwell is currently enjoying the second-best IPL season of his career.

