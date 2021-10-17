IPL 2021: "He's more of a Mahi Bhai type of a person" Suresh Raina compares Ruturaj Gaikwad to MS Dhoni 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Suresh Raina believes Ruturaj Gaikwad is ready to compete in international cricket. The southpaw was impressed with the youngster's exemplary batsmanship in crunch situations for the franchise in the recently concluded Indian Premier League.

While speaking about the team's triumphant performance on Sports Tak, Suresh Raina commended opener Ruturaj Gaikwad for his significant contributions during the tournament. He opined that the 24-year-old was a calm and composed campaigner similar to MS Dhoni.

Raina also mentioned how the right-hander works hard on his game. He stated that it is now important for him to capitalize on this momentum and make a mark for himself in world cricket.

"I feel that he's ready to play for the country. The way he has performed under pressure is commendable, even in the playoffs. He's more of a Mahi bhai type of a person. He's very calm and composed and works really hard," said Raina.

Ruturaj Gaikwad set the IPL 2021 stage ablaze with his exploits with the bat. The right-hander was instrumental in Chennai clinching their fourth championship title. Notably, he also finished as the leading run-scorer of the season by scoring 635 runs from 16 games.

"They have been doing well since the first game itself" - Suresh Raina lauds CSK openers for their stellar run with the bat

The IPL veteran pointed out that Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad played phenomenally this year, right from the first match. Du Pleassis dazzled viewers by consistently taking the opposition bowlers to the cleaners in the recently concluded edition.

The Proteas star amassed 633 runs for CSK this year. Raina feels that the South African's experience of participating in global franchise-based T20 leagues came in handy for Chennai. Here's what he said:

"The way Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis batted, I think they created momentum right from the start. They have been playing well right from the first game. Faf has played in T20 leagues everywhere and his vast experience matters a lot," he added.

Also Read

Suresh Raina featured in 12 matches for CSK in this year's cash-rich league. While he has been a vital cog in the Chennai team over the years, he failed to perform consistently for them this year. The left-hander had 160 runs to his name from his 12 appearances in IPL 2021.

Cricket Fans! Always stay a step ahead and updated by joining our cricket page

Edited by S Chowdhury

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Ruturaj Gaikwad can be CSK's next captain in IPL? Yes No 17 votes so far