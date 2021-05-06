IPL 2021: "I hope everyone reaches home safely" - Rashid Khan 

Afghanistan and Sunrisers Hyderabad leg-spinner Rashid Khan has backed the BCCI’s decision to postpone IPL 2021 indefinitely. He also wants all the players who were part of the tournament to reach home safely.

IPL 2021 had to be postponed indefinitely on Tuesday after multiple players tested positive for COVID-19 inside the tournament's bio-bubble. One of them was Rashid Khan’s SRH teammate Wriddhiman Saha.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Rashid wrote:

“Really unfortunate that the #IPL2021 had to be postponed. But I am glad to put the safety of each and everyone first, I hope everyone reaches home safely and the world fights and beats this pandemic as soon as possible. Stay safe, wear a mask and wash your hands. C U Soon.”

The Australian contingent, which took part in IPL 2021, left India for the Maldives on Thursday. Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers’ Association confirmed via social media posts that the Aussies will remain in the Maldives until Australia lifts the ban on air travel from India.

The South African contingent from IPL 2021 is travelling to Johannesburg via Mumbai and Doha. New Zealand Cricket (NZC) also confirmed that the New Zealand contingent, who have to play the Test series in England in June, will leave India for the UK on May 11th.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) coaches Michael Hussey and Lakshmipathy Balaji, who had tested positive for COVID-19, have been flown down to Chennai as a precautionary measure following the suspension of IPL 2021.

I don’t know what led to this situation inside the bio-security bubble: Sourav Ganguly

The president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Sourav Ganguly, recently stated that he cannot explain how the IPL 2021 bio-bubble was breached. Ganguly, however, speculated that but the constant travelling could have been a reason for the breaches.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Ganguly said:

“I really don’t know what led to this situation inside the bio-security bubble. We will have to do a post-mortem and look into the reasons behind this. But travelling could have been an issue. Last year in the UAE, everything was restricted to three venues and within a limited area. There was no air travel involved. Here, we had six different venues."

Ganguly also noted that a number of people around the country are contracting the COVID-19 virus.

"You also have to look at the situation around the country. The way a number of people are getting affected on a daily basis is total madness. No one knows what is going to happen tomorrow. Things have gone out of control for everyone," said Ganguly.

The BCCI president also revealed that if IPL 2021 isn’t completed later this year, the board would incur significant financial losses.