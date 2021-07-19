IPL 2021: "Hopefully we can again win the title for MS Dhoni" - Chennai Super Kings' Suresh Raina

Veteran Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Suresh Raina is eager to win the IPL 2021 trophy for 'brother' MS Dhoni. The tournament, which was halted due to the COVID scare on May 4, will resume in the UAE later this year.

Speaking on Star Sports show Cricket Connected, Raina revealed that MS Dhoni gave the players a lot of freedom and also enjoyed his captaincy this year. He said:

"Hopefully, when we go to Dubai, we will have a camp and we can again win it for him. I think the way we were playing this year, we were having some extra confidence from his captaincy and he was enjoying each other's success.

"He was giving freedom to all the players and having Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo and Ruturaj in the side, we had the momentum. Hopefully, we can do it again this year for MS."

Chennai Super Kings were placed second with five wins from seven matches when the IPL 2021 came to a halt. The MS Dhoni-led side are only behind the Delhi Capitals, who are ahead by two points at 12.

Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni have played most of their cricket together, from being teammates for India to sharing the dressing room at the Chennai Super Kings.

The southpaw has time and again spoken about his respect for the former India skipper. Raina once again asserted that Dhoni is like a big brother to him and that he has huge respect for the wicket-keeper batsman.

"We've played a lot of matches for India as well as CSK. I think it's just the emotion and on top of that we have that respect for each other. I have learned a lot from him and he is like a big brother to me.

"We have won a lot of trophies together and have lost a lot of finals as well but the respect we have for each other is immense," Suresh Raina added.

