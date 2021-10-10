IPL 2021:"It just doesn't work" - Brad Hogg says what went wrong for SRH this season

Former Australia leg-spinner Brad Hogg said that SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) had a poor season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to issues in their management structure. He said that having a former coach overlook the current coach is something that "just doesn't work".

Tom Moody was the coach of SRH until he was replaced ahead of IPL 2020 by Trevor Bayliss.

However, the team appointed Moody as Director of Cricket ahead of IPL 2021, a move that, according to Hogg, was bound to cause issues.

Spelling out what he thought went wrong for SRH in IPL 2021, Hogg said on his YouTube channel:

"Their management wasn’t in sync. They had Tom Moody overlooking the new coach. You can’t have the past coach overlooking the new coach. It just doesn’t work and it causes a few problems."

Hogg also pointed out how they had a captaincy change, with David Warner being removed in favour of Kane Williamson and eventually being dropped from the side.

"They had issues in their leadership group as well, dropping David Warner," Hogg said.

SRH finished bottom after miserable season

SunRisers Hyderabad finished at the bottom of the IPL 2021 points table after a miserable start to the season.

They won just one match in the first half of the season, before the tournament was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Their other two wins came late in the tournament, by which time they were out of contention for a top-four finish.

Warner was eventually dropped from the team before being brought back in the second half, with Jonny Bairstow unavailable.

However, his woes with the bat continued and he was eventually dropped again.

Warner has hinted on social media that he has played his last match for SRH, a franchise he has represented for seven long years.

Under Warner's captaincy, SRH won the IPL in 2016.

