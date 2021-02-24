"Everything is worked out well" - Anshuman Gaekwad on 10-team IPL

Former India cricketer Anshuman Gaekwad has opined that there shouldn’t be any hassles with regards to the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) ambitious expansion plan.

The IPL is all set to add two teams and become a 10-side tournament from 2022. The match count, which currently stands at 60, could thus cross 90.

Speaking to Sportskeeda’s Indranil Basu in an SK Live session on Facebook, Anshuman Gaekwad asserted that things have been sorted out well. He said:

“It will all get adjusted. Everything is worked out well. Unless you do your homework, you cannot think that there will be eight teams, ten teams. You have a very small window, which is given by ICC. You cannot get more days to expand your tournament. So expand your teams but manage in that particular slot. Unless it is worked out, you cannot think of adding teams. I am sure, it has been worked out.”

Back in 2011 too, the IPL had expanded to 10 teams with the inclusion of the Kochi Tuskers Kerala (KTK) and the Pune Warriors India (PWI). Both franchises are now defunct.

The IPL can be held in India but safety first: Anshuman Gaekwad

The 68-year-old added that the IPL can be held in India this year but a final decision can only be made keeping the safety of cricketers, fans and everyone involved in mind. There has been a massive surge in COVID-19 cases in India of late.

Anshuman Gaekwad pointed out:

“Why not (hosting IPL in India). But look at the recent surge (of COVID). And you don’t want to anything risking lives. That’s the foremost thing.”

When aked if hosting the tournament in Mumbai, Pune and Ahmedabad, which are great venues and can also cut down on travel, can be an option, Anshuman Gaekwad responded:

“It all depends on the situation. Also, every government has got different rules. Maharashtra government has got different, Karnataka has different, so does Gujarat. Ahmedabad has enough facilities. Both the teams can stay in the same campus. But, to coordinate everything and organize such a big tournament is not going to be easy unless things settle down.”

The 2020 edition of the IPL was held in the UAE due to rising COVID cases in India. The mini-auction for IPL 2021 concluded a few days back.

Chris Morris created history by becoming the most expensive purchase at the auction. He was bought by the Rajasthan Royals for a whopping INR 16.25 crore.