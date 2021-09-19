IPL 2021: 3 match-winning performances by Kieron Pollard against CSK

The second leg of IPL 2021 begins from today i.e. 19th September 2021. The defending champions, Mumbai Indians (MI), take on the consistent Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium.

The first leg of IPL 2021 was held in India in April 2021 before the tournament had to be postponed due to Covid-19. CSK had an impressive outing and are currently placed second in the points table whereas the defending champions are placed in fourth position.

Kieron Pollard is a player from MI who has an incredible record against CSK. The all-rounder from West Indies averages 39.57 and has a strike rate of 175.32 in 21 IPL innings against CSK. He is equally impressive with the ball and has 14 wickets to his credit at an impressive average of 26.50.

On that note, here is a look at three such match-winning performances by Kieron Pollard against CSK:

#1. 87* at Arun Jaitley Stadium on 1st May, 2021

Kieron Pollard had an impressive outing against CSK in the first leg of IPL 2021

The first leg of the IPL 2021 witnessed Pollard's one of the finest knocks against CSK. MI were chasing a daunting target of 219 and they were reduced to 81-3.

In came the West Indies ODI and T20 skipper and was aggressive from the word go. He scored an unbeaten 87 from 34 balls at an exceptional strike rate of 255.88. His knock included six boundaries and eight maximums. He scored 16 runs from the final over that included eight runs from the last two balls to guide MI to a famous win.

MI chased the target of 219 on the last ball and Pollard was named Man of the Match. He was equally impressive with the ball and picked up wickets of Faf Du Plessis and Suresh Raina in the same game.

#2. 41* at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on 12th May 2019:

Kieron Pollard played a match-winning knock in IPL 2019 finals

The 2019 IPL final witnessed one of the most exciting games in IPL cricket. The match went down to the wire and MI emerged victorious by the narrowest margin of one run.

Batting first on a difficult wicket, MI scored 149 runs from 20 overs. While the rest of the batsmen struggled, Pollard had an impressive outing.

The all-rounder scored an unbeaten 41 from 25 balls that included three boundaries and three maximums. Riding on his innings, MI could post a respectable total. Pollard was the top run-scorer for MI in the finals.

CSK fell short of the target by one run and MI emerged victorious.

#3. 60* at Eden Gardens on 26th May 2013

Kieron Pollard

MI were crowned IPL champions for the first time in IPL 2013. Pollard played an exceptional part in guiding MI to their maiden IPL win.

MI decided to bat first after winning the toss in the IPL 2013 final and were in a spot of bother at one point in time. MI were 52 for the loss of four wickets when Pollard came to the crease.

Also Read

Pollard kept losing wickets around him but stayed firm on one end. He played an excellent unbeaten knock of 60 from 32 balls. A strike rate of 187.50 was exceptional in a low-scoring encounter. The West Indian all-rounder smashed seven boundaries and three sixes.

CSK fell short of the target by 23 runs and Pollard was named Man of the Match for his impressive innings. Pollard picked up the wicket of Ashwin and was instrumental with the ball too in the IPL 2013 final.

Edited by Aditya Singh