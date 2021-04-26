IPL 2021: "We've got a very, very skilled lineup" - KKR's Brendon McCullum

Kolkata Knight Rides (KKR) coach Brendon McCullum is active in the team dugout during matches and can usually be seen taking notes on the team's performance and mistakes.

KKR have struggled to win games this season and currently stand last in the IPL 2021 points table. However, KKR coach Brendon McCullum is still hopeful of the men in purple and gold bouncing back in the tournament and making a big impact in the games to come.

Speaking to the host broadcaster ahead of KKR's game against Punjab Kings, McCullum said:

"I think from a squad point of view, we've got a very very skilled lineup. We have touched some good performances at times but we haven't put anything together.

The KKR coach added:

It's the biggest tournament in the world. It is a really great opportunity for us to be able to stay true to the values and principles we set at the outset to tidy up a couple of rough areas from a skill point of view. There's still a long way to go in the tournament."

The Knights will look to get a much needed 2 points on the board against the Punjab Kings in their 6th game tonight.#PBKSvKKR preview ⤵️#KKRHaiTaiyaar #IPL2021https://t.co/Y3WJhpqo3c — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 26, 2021

KKR coach McCullum hopeful of strong performances by youngsters in the coming games

On being asked about how he and captain Eoin Morgan encourage young players who are going through a tough time, Brendon McCullum said:

"You've got to have those conversations one-on-one. It's just about reinforcing the style of play that gives these guys the most amount of satisfaction. It's very important to not impose a style of play they're not comfortable with. Hopefully, we'll see some of these guys perform in the coming games because they're incredibly skilled players."

KKR currently stand 8th on the IPL points table after 4 losses in 5 games. Even though the team boasts of great performers, their performances have been sub-par in the tournament thus far.

It will be interesting to see if the Kolkata-based franchise can bounce back from their current position and contend for a play-off spot.