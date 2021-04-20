IPL 2021, KKR vs CSK: Wankhede Stadium pitch history and stats

The Kolkata Knight Riders will kick off their Mumbai leg of IPL 2021 against the Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium.

On a doubleheader Wednesday, the Knight Riders will look to end their 2-match losing streak in IPL 2021. However, they will find it challenging because the Chennai Super Kings have won two of their three matches at Wankhede Stadium this year.

8 uh 8 ah field neeyum pirichuko! 2 for wickets, 4 for catches & 2 for 🤙🏼🕺! Jaddu Very Goodu! #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛pic.twitter.com/iivdzdhv8X — Chennai Super Kings - Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) April 20, 2021

MS Dhoni's team has a clear idea of the conditions in Mumbai. They recorded dominant victories over the Rajasthan Royals and the Punjab Kings. So, the Super Kings will start as the favorites to win their fixture at Wankhede Stadium.

On that note, here are some vital stats you need to know from previous IPL matches played on this ground.

T20 matches played: 79

Matches won by teams batting first: 38

Matches won by teams batting second: 41

Highest 1st innings score: 235/1 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, 2015

Lowest 1st innings score: 67 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, 2008

Advertisement

Highest successful run chase: 198/7 - Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, 2019

Average 1st innings score: 168

Which players from CSK have performed well at Wankhede Stadium?

Moeen Ali has been excellent for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021 so far. The all-rounder has scored 108 runs and picked up four wickets in three matches at Wankhede Stadium.

Deepak Chahar claimed a four-wicket haul against the Punjab Kings at this venue. However, he went wicketless in the games versus the Rajasthan Royals and the Delhi Capitals.

The Kolkata Knight Riders will play their first match of the season at Wankhede Stadium. In their last game on this ground, they suffered a 9-wicket loss against the Mumbai Indians. Nitish Rana scored a 13-ball 26 in that contest.