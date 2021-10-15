IPL 2021, KKR vs CSK: Where is Manvinder Bisla now?

The IPL 2021 final will see the clash between heavyweights Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The last time they met in the final of the cash-rich league, Manvinder Bisla was the architect of Kolkata's maiden IPL win in 2012. His 48-ball-89 was crucial in setting the tone for their 191-run chase against the Chennai Super Kings.

His heroics weren't in vain as the Knights won by five wickets and two balls to spare. Jacques Kallis, in at No.3, chipped in with a 49-ball-69 to help the side inch closer to victory. Shakib Al Hasan (11*) and Manoj Tiwari (9*) saw the team cross the finish line.

However, it was Bisla's knock that defined him as one of the slam-bang cricketers to have played in the game that season. His 89 was studded with eight fours and five sixes, helping him emerge as their unlikely hero.

And ahead of the looming IPL 2021 final between the two teams, the wicketkeeper bat from Haryana was fondly remembered for his pyrotechnics.

IPL 2021: Manvinder Bisla, a notable absentee

KKR was not where Manvinder Bisla began his IPL career. He was part of the the now-defunct Deccan Chargers (DC) in 2009 and was picked up by the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) the following season. It was another short stint as he turned out for Kolkata in 2011 and kept wickets that season in Brad Haddin's absence.

IPL 2012 was when he came into his own as a keeper and a batter. With the bat, Bisla scored 213 runs from seven games, including the defining knock in the final. This, coupled with six catches behind the stumps and two stumpings, saw him become a vital cog for the side.

He finished his IPL career with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2015. In his last game against CSK, he scored a 14-ball-17 opening the innings alongside Rilee Rossouw.

While he no longer plays in the IPL, Bisla showed he had enough cricket left in him when he was drafted by the Colombo Kings for the inaugural edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL). He was a no show in IPL 2021 as well.

Manvinder Bisla was later seen off the field trying his hand at coaching and commentary. According to Hindi news media website, Sangritoday, the keeper was reported to have been training budding cricketers at Sports Cube, a coaching academy in Gurgaon.

The IPL 2021 final will be the second time Kolkata and Chennai face-off against each other on the big stage. While CSK entered the final directly by edging out Delhi Capitals (DC) in Qualifier 1, KKR beat RCB in the Eliminator before scampering home against DC in a thrilling Qualifier 2.

KKR won five out of their seven games in the UAE leg of IPL 2021 to reach the top four on NRR before beating RCB and DC. Barring a nervy finish to Qualifier 2, KKR have dominated most of their matches in the UAE.

The IPL 2021 final starts at 7:30 pm IST on Friday.

