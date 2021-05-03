IPL 2021: KL Rahul undergoes surgery; set to play further part for PBKS this season

KL Rahul underwent successful surgery for appendicitis on Monday. Punjab Kings will now consult with IPL authorities to finalize his return to the team’s bio-bubble.

The 29-year-old was ruled out of the side's clash against the Delhi Capitals just hours before the match on Sunday.

KL Rahul was diagnosed with acute appendicitis after suffering from several abdominal pains on Saturday and had to be transferred to the hospital for surgery.

ESPNCricinfo confirmed the news of KL Rahul’s successful procedure, revealing how the batsman was flown on a special chartered flight to Mumbai.

KL Rahul underwent a laparoscopic appendectomy, which is a minimally invasive surgery and will now undergo a week’s rest.

The recovery period is substantially less than what was earlier feared, with earlier reports suggesting KL Rahul may have to wait two to three weeks before returning to training.

With KL Rahul allowed to resume all activities after a week, the publication confirmed that PBKS will consult with IPL authorities regarding bio-bubble and other safety protocols.

Following the discussions, a plan to reintegrate KL Rahul back into the IPL 2021 bio-bubble will be finalized. The PBKS skipper will have to undergo a mandatory seven-day hotel quarantine whenever he returns to the side.

This means that KL Rahul will surely miss the Punjab Kings’ next two games, against Royal Challengers Bangalore (May 6) and Chennai Super Kings (May 9).

Depending on his fitness and quarantine restrictions, KL Rahul may also be unavailable for the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians game on May 13.

KL Rahul has been in sublime form this season

PBKS will hope their talismanic skipper returns to the side as soon as possible. With just three wins from eight, PBKS’ playoff hopes hang firmly in the balance, and they need to string together a winning return to make the top four of the competition.

To do that, they will need their leader and star batsman back. KL Rahul has been amongst the top scorers in the league this season, notching up 331 runs in seven innings at an average of 66.20 and a strike rate of 136.21.