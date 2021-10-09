IPL 2021: "Look to bowl off-spin" - Gautam Gambhir shares advice for Ravichandran Ashwin ahead of Qualifiers

Former Team India cricketer Gautam Gambhir feels Ravichandran Ashwin should bowl more off-spin when Delhi Capitals lock horns with Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1 on Sunday.

Ashwin has struggled to pick up wickets in the UAE leg of IPL 2021, although he has largely been economical with the ball. Gambhir believes the veteran off-spinner should stick to his natural delivery more than the carrom ball.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL 2021 stats | IPL Schedule

Speaking on ESPNCricinfo, Gautam Gambhir said:

"You are an off-spinner and your carrom ball is your variation. Look to bowl off-spin till the time you get hit for six. Look to get wickets and you will get wickets because you are probably the best off-spinner in the world."

Former New Zealand all-rounder Daniel Vettori also echoed the same, saying that Ravichandran Ashwin can focus on doing what he does in Test cricket.

"His Test match bowling could be as effective in T20," Daniel Vettori said. "So when he is bowling in Test matches, he is looking to take wickets and bowl the ball hard and try an deceive the batsman. He can do that in T20 as well."

Ravichandran Ashwin has managed to pick up only four wickets from six matches, which is quite below-par as per his standards. The Tamil Nadu-born off-spinner will look to be at his best when Delhi Capitals play Chennai Super Kings on Sunday.

"Sam Billings should replace Marcus Stoinis" - Gautam Gambhir

When quizzed on who should replace the injured all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, Gautam Gambhir was quick to pick England wicket-keeper batsman Sam Billings. However, he is confident that Delhi Capitals will go ahead with Steve Smith.

"Sam Billings. But I think they will go with Steve Smith," Gautam Gambhir asserted.

Daniel Vettori also voted in favor of Billings, who has largely warmed the benches in IPL 2021.

Also Read

"Let's mix it up," Vettori said. "Let's say Sam Billings. Sometimes when a player comes at the end of the tournament, they feel like they have nothing to lose probably going to the big auctions. So they might go out there and do something special."

Incidentally, Marcus Stoinis tweaked his hamstring during the Delhi Capitals' first game in the UAE which has disrupted their balance. The Australian all-rounder continues to work in training to regain full fitness.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee