IPL 2021: “Looking to take every game as a final” - SRH spinner Rashid Khan

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) spinner Rashid Khan has revealed that the franchise will play every match in the second half of IPL 2021 as a final in their endeavor to reach the playoffs.

SRH had a forgettable run in the Indian leg of IPL 2021. They managed to win only one of their seven games and were in last position in the points table when the event was suspended. Further, they also had a change in captaincy as David Warner was sacked ahead of what turned out to be SRH’s last match in the first half of IPL 2021.

Looking ahead to the UAE leg of the tournament, Rashid Khan asserted that the team is united and will go all out to try and win every game. He said in a video posted on SRH’s official Twitter account:

“Definitely looking forward to the rest of the season. We did not have the ideal first half during the competition in India but we are united and looking to take every game as a final for us and give 100 percent.”

Rashid Khan added that he is confident of performing well in the UAE, having tasted success in The Hundred and The Vitality Blast. The leg-spinner added:

“I am really happy to be back with the guys and looking forward to the rest of the season to be played here, in the UAE. I am pretty confident as I had good games in The Hundred and The Vitality Blast. So looking forward to the games and we want to finish off well.”

Rashid Khan was among the few bright spots for SRH in the first half of IPL 2021. He claimed 10 wickets in seven games at a strike rate of 16.80 and an excellent economy rate of 6.14.

Have been working on my batting for the last year-and-a-half: Rashid Khan

The 22-year-old slammed a sensational 27 not out off nine balls, playing for Sussex against Yorkshire, in the Vitality Blast last month. Rashid Khan blasted three fours and two sixes during his innings and also pulled off an MS Dhoni-style helicopter shot.

The SRH cricketer admitted that he is keenly working on honing his skills with the willow as he understands its importance. Rashid Khan explained:

“From the last one and a half years, I have been working on my batting. When the team needs 20-25 runs at the end, they are very crucial for the side. While chasing as well, these runs are important. So I am just trying my best to do different things. I haven’t practiced different shots in the nets a lot. It is just about the mindset. Wherever I hit the ball, I want to try my best to finish up well and use my wrists.”

On the challenge of playing in the UAE, he expressed confidence that he will be able to adapt as he has the experience of playing here. Rashid Khan concluded:

“We have played enough games in the UAE and know the conditions very well. Before going to the UK, I played here. I think one doesn’t need to change much. It is about mindset and which areas are good to bowl on these wickets. You have to bowl according to the conditions and situations. I have the self-belief and confidence to deliver for the team.”

Also Read

The talented leg-spinner has 85 scalps to his name from 69 IPL matches at a strike rate of 19.34 and an economy rate of 6.23.

Edited by Samya Majumdar