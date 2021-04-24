IPL 2021 Match 19, CSK vs RCB: Preview, probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the final IPL 2021 game at the Wankhede Stadium this season on Sunday, April 25. This will be the first match of a doubleheader Sunday, with the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC) locking horns later in the day.

Both teams have made a terrific start to their IPL season, with CSK winning three out of their four games and RCB winning all four. The sides will aim to secure a win in this game to gain some much-needed momentum as they shift to a new venue.

CSK comes off a comprehensive 18-run victory over KKR, albeit with a nervy ending. After getting put into bat, Faf Du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad batted beautifully to put on a 115-run opening stand. With the help of cameos from Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni, a last-ball six from Ravindra Jadeja, and a fabulous Faf, who was unbeaten on 95 off 60 balls, CSK got to a dominating total of 220/3.

With the ball, Deepak Chahar's four-for in the powerplay rattled KKR, and they weren't able to recover from it. Key scalps from Lungisani Ngidi and Sam Curran helped CSK survive the onslaught of Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik. While Pat Cummins played a brilliant knock to keep KKR in the hunt, CSK never lost control and cruised to a win.

RCB, meanwhile, did everything right after winning the toss and electing to bowl against RR. Mohammed Siraj and Kyle Jamieson bowled well with the new ball, accounting for three of RR's dangerous top four. When Washington Sundar removed Sanju Samson, RR were reeling. While the likes of Shivam Dube and Rahul Tewatia rallied to get them to a decent total, it was never going to be enough against a dominant RCB batting lineup.

On this occasion, none of the other batsmen were needed, as a Devdutt Padikkal hundred and a half-century from Virat Kohli saw RCB chase down a target of 178 without losing a wicket.

Both teams look to be in great form, and the result of this game will have a bearing on the IPL points table. Expect an exciting encounter for the last time at the Wankhede this season.

IPL 2021: CSK vs. RCB Match Details

Date: 25th April 2021 (Sunday).

Advertisement

Time: 3:30 PM IST.

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Weather Forecast

It should be a hot and dry afternoon in Mumbai, with an average temperature of around 33 degrees celsius. Captains should look to bat first if they win the toss, given the lack of dew.

Pitch Report

The wickets at the Wankhede have generally favored the batsmen, and this match should have a similar one. Any score upwards of 190 could be competitive.

Predicted XIs

Chennai Super Kings

Lungi Ngidi(C) bowled well on his return to the CSK lineup in IPL 2021 (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

CSK don't rotate much, and with Ngidi performing well against KKR, they should stick with the same playing XI for this match. Sam Curran and Shardul Thakur will look to tighten things up with the ball.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf Du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C/WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, and Lungisani Ngidi.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Devdutt Padikka scored a spectacular hundred in RCB's IPL 2021 game against RR. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

RCB has been very successful so far, and they should field the same playing XI as the previous game. Daniel Sams could be inducted into the side if he's fit, but Kane Richardson is likely to get another go.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (C), Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (WK), Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams/ Kane Richardson, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Advertisement

IPL 2021: CSK vs RCB Match Prediction

It's not going to be easy to predict the result of this game with both teams firing on all cylinders. However, RCB's bowling has been a smidge better than CSK's, and that could make the difference in this game and get them the win.

Prediction: Royal Challengers Bangalore to win.

IPL 2021: CSK vs. RCB TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP.