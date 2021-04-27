IPL 2021 Match 23 - CSK vs SRH: Preview, probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 23rd match of IPL 2021 on Wednesday, 28th April, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. It will be the first of eight games to be played at the venue this season.

Both the teams have had starkly contrasting starts to their respective campaigns. While CSK bounced back from a loss in their tournament opener to win four games on the trot, SRH have won just one of their five games and are coming off a narrow Super Over defeat to DC.

CSK are coming off a dominant win over RCB at the Wankhede in Mumbai. A complete all-round performance from Ravindra Jadeja helped them secure a 69-run win and momentarily head to the top of the table. Faf Du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad started well after MS Dhoni chose to bat after winning the toss.

Harshal Patel helped pull things back for RCB but conceded a whopping 37 runs off his last over as CSK piled up 191-4 on the board.

Jadeja bowled brilliantly as well, removing the dangerous Glenn Maxwell and AB De Villiers, finishing with figures of 3/13 in his four overs. Add that to his 28-ball 62 and a direct hit to dismiss Dan Christian, it was one of the best performances by any player in IPL history.

Nevertheless, CSK's confident approach this season hasn't been reliant on one player, as different players have stepped up for them this season. That is something they will look to do against SRH as well.

SRH lost in the Super Over against DC as a well-paced knock from Kane Williamson went in vain. With Bhuvneshwar Kumar injured, a somewhat depleted SRH bowling attack managed to restrict DC to 159-4 after Prithvi Shaw got the latter off to a blazing start.

SRH lost David Warner early in their chase, and Jonny Bairstow soon followed. Kane Williamson, though, kept batting despite losing partners consistently. A late cameo from Jagadeesha Suchith helped them match DC's total. However, Warner and Williamson could score only seven runs which the DC batters chased down.

Nevertheless, with Williamson in, SRH look like a better team, but they need their top order to step up. It'll be interesting to see how Rashid Khan bowls in this game, as CSK have a good record against him.

With both teams boasting a few match-winners in their ranks, a thrilling encounter in Delhi could ensue.

Advertisement

IPL 2021: CSK vs SRH Match Details

Date: 28th April 2021 (Wednesday).

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Weather Forecast

It should be a hot evening in Delhi, with an average temperature of 38 degrees Celsius. There should be some dew that could play a role in the second innings.

Pitch Report

From what has been seen in the past, the wicket at the Arun Jaitley Stadium could be on the slower side and assist spinners. A score of around 160 runs is likely to be par on this surface.

Predicted XIs

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Ravindra Jadeja was electric against RCB. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

CSK look to have settled on the right team combination for the season. Unless Moeen Ali is fit for this game, they could stick with the same team that took the field against RCB.

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf Du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C/WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, DJ Bravo, Moeen Ali/ Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Kane Williamson batted really well against DC. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

SRH have made a lot of changes to their team this season. They could ring in the changes once more after a defeat and a change in venue. Virat Singh is likely to be dropped for one of Priyam Garg or Manish Pandey. Sandeep Sharma could return to the team, as he has a decent record against CSK.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jonny Bairstow (WK), David Warner (C), Priyam Garg/ Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Jagadeesha Suchith, Khaleel Ahmed and Sandeep Sharma/ Siddharth Kaul.

Advertisement

IPL 2021: CSK vs SRH Match Prediction

SRH's batting order looks very fragile, and their bowlers also look non-threatening, apart from Rashid Khan. CSK seem to be the stronger team on paper and should succeed on a surface that looks similar to the Chepauk in Chennai.

Prediction: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to beat SRH.

IPL 2021: CSK vs SRH TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP.