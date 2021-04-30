IPL 2021 Match 27 - MI vs CSK: Preview, probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

IPL 2021 action continues with the Mumbai Indians (MI) locking horns with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), in what has been dubbed 'The El Clasico of the IPL', at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

CSK have been the more successful of the two teams this season, winning five of their opening six games. They are coming off a comprehensive win over SRH, and a victory in this game would put them in pole position to reach the playoffs.

Faf Du Plessis has batted well this season and has dominated both spinners and pacers alike. Ruturaj Gaikwad has also come good after enduring a tough start to his campaign. CSK's positive approach will be crucial against a strong MI bowling attack.

CSK collapsing with the bat against MI has been a recent trend, but their in-form and lengthy batting lineup could give them the edge over the defending champions in this game. CSK's bowling has been good this season, and the three-time champions have the wherewithal to contain the powerful MI batting lineup.

MI, meanwhile, have had a tough start to their campaign, winning only two of their five games in Chennai, a venue they struggled to come to terms with. MI ended their two-game losing streak by beating RR by seven wickets as their embattled batters finally found their mojo again.

Quinton De Kock looked at ease in his previous outing, so his battle with the CSK bowlers early on could be key in the context of the game. Dropping Ishan Kishan gave MI more bowling options, but it'll be interesting to see if the defending champions opt to bring the youngster back, considering his decent record against CSK.

With MI and CSK splitting their two meetings last season, a thrilling contest could ensue at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

IPL 2021: MI vs CSK Match Details

Date: 1st May 2021 (Saturday).

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Weather Forecast

It should be a hot day in Delhi, with an average temperature of around 34 degrees Celsius. Dew could play a role later in the game.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Arun Jaitley Stadium favoured the batters in the first two games, but it could wear out as more games are played. Nevertheless, it should remain a decent batting wicket for this game, and considering the short boundaries, a high-scoring game could be on the cards.

Predicted XIs

Mumbai Indians

Krunal Pandya batted well at no.4 in the last game.. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

MI will likely name an unchanged lineup for this game. The addition of Nathan Coulter-Nile gives them some insurance in the bowling department. Jayant Yadav's duels against the CSK left-handers could be a key battle in this match.

Mumbai Indians (MI): Quinton De Kock (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah.

Chennai Super Kings

Faf du Plessis (right) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (left) will look to deliver the goods against MI. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

With things going well for CSK, they could field an unchanged XI against MI. How they bowl to Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya in the death overs could be key in the game.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf Du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C/WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Lungisani Ngidi, Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar.

IPL 2021: MI vs CSK Match Prediction

While CSK have had a better campaign so far, an MI team in favourable conditions could be more than a handful. While there isn't much to separate the two teams, MI's superior death bowling prowess could give them the edge over MS Dhoni and co. in this game on Saturday.

Prediction: Mumbai Indians to win.

IPL 2021: MI vs CSK TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP.