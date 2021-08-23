IPL 2021: Mayank Agarwal can reach 2000 runs by the end of the edition

Mayank Agarwal was one of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) players having a great IPL 2021, and come September, he will have an opportunity to achieve a landmark. The Karnataka batsman has a chance to reach 2000+ career runs in the marquee tournament.

Agarwal blitzed an unbeaten 58-ball-99* studded with eight fours and four sixes in the final match Punjab played before the tournament hit pause. With KL Rahul ruled out due to acute appendicitis, he had also taken over the captaincy for the Punjab Kings and led from the front with a knock against Delhi that unfortunately went in vain.

Mayank Agarwal needs 50 to reach 2000 IPL runs

Having scored 1950 runs from 95 matches, Mayank Agarwal needs just 50 more to make it to the 2000 club. He heads into the UAE leg averaging 22.67 with a strike rate of 135.13.

Agarwal has been a vital cog in the PBKS outfit and will be keen to get them off to good starts alongside skipper Rahul. The batsman is currently with the national side in England and is yet to play a Test after suffering a concussion during practice ahead of the first Test at Trent Bridge.

In terms of IPL 2021, Mayank Agarwal has 260 runs from seven matches at an average of 43.33 and a strike rate of 141.30.

Reaching this milestone would also mean that the 30-year-old would vault over the likes of David Miller (1952) and Jos Butler (1968), Mike Hussey (1977), and Wriddhiman Saha (1987) in the all-time list in the process.

The United Arab Emirates will host the remaining fixtures and the playoffs, with Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah serving as the three venues. PBKS will play their first game in the UAE leg against the Rajasthan Royals on September 21.

