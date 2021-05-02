IPL 2021, MI vs CSK: 3 players who flopped

The Mumbai Indians (MI) extended their head-to-head dominance over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a thrilling last-ball win at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on May 1.

After Faf du Plessis and Moeen Ali set a solid platform, Ambati Rayudu unleashed himself on his former franchise to take CSK to an above-par total of 218. And although MI suffered a brief lull in the middle overs after Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock put on an impressive opening partnership, Kieron Pollard exploded into form against one of his favorite oppositions.

Pollard was unstoppable on the night, as his power hitting - combined with some poor bowling from CSK and a dropped catch from the usually reliable Faf du Plessis - helped MI inch over the line.

Here are 3 players who flopped in the IPL 2021 encounter between CSK and MI on May 2.

#3 Shardul Thakur (CSK)

After entering IPL 2021 on the back of some superb wicket-taking displays against Australia and England, Shardul Thakur has been one of the most expensive bowlers in the tournament. And his poor run in the tournament continued against MI, who picked apart the pacer although he drew first blood by dismissing Rohit Sharma.

Thakur was taken for 56 runs in his four overs, with Pollard in particular finding it all too easy to upset his lengths. The ploy to bowl full and wide was executed very poorly, and he was dispatched to all corners of the ground when he tried other strategies.

Thakur could have had redemption in the 18th over, when he finally went short to Pollard and induced a false shot. But Faf du Plessis' drop ensured that he walked away from the contest as a disappointed man.

#2 Jasprit Bumrah (MI)

Jasprit Bumrah isn't among the top of the IPL 2021 Purple Cap list like he usually is, with oppositions looking to play him out without suffering too much damage. And his previous game saw him concede just 15 runs in his four overs thanks to some impeccable death bowling.

But the game against CSK saw Bumrah register his most expensive spell ever. After Moeen Ali effortlessly flicked a six in the MI spearhead's first over, he never really recovered. Faf du Plessis feasted on Bumrah's second over, hitting two sixes and a four off the first three balls.

And although Bumrah provided an important breakthrough by getting Ali to glove one to De Kock, he was taken to the cleaners in his final two overs by power from Ambati Rayudu and finesse from Ravindra Jadeja. MI will want the 27-year-old to put this performance behind him and come back stronger.

#1 Lungi Ngidi (CSK)

With 10 wickets in his last four games and a three-wicket haul against MI in IPL 2020, Lungi Ngidi entered this game high on both form and confidence. But the South African endured one of his worst displays in a CSK shirt as he frequently erred in both line and length throughout his four-over spell.

Ngidi was taken for 14 in his first over in the powerplay, and when he was brought back in the 14th over, he was confronted by a red-hot Kieron Pollard. The big West Indian carted him for two sixes, before Krunal Pandya smashed a six and two fours in his third over.

And as we all know, Ngidi got his execution completely wrong in the final over and served up full-tosses, as Pollard took 16 off it to hand MI the win. We might see Dwayne Bravo return to the CSK playing XI for the next game.