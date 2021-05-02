IPL 2021, MI vs CSK: 3 reasons why the Chennai Super Kings lost

The most keenly constested Indian Premier League (IPL) rivalry - Chennai Super Kings (CSK) versus Mumbai Indians (MI) - added another close encounter to its rich history, as MI overcame the three-time champions in a last-ball finish. The small boundaries of Delhi were made to look silly as the match witnessed some unbelievable hitting by both sides.

The CSK innings became the first in IPL history to feature two century partnerships - first, a brisk one between Faf du Plessis and Moeen Ali for the second wicket, and then one between a resurgent Ambati Rayudu and Ravindra Jadeja for the fifth. In between, Kieron Pollard picked up two wickets without conceding much after Jasprit Bumrah sent back Moeen Ali.

MI had a strong start from their openers in pursuit of the target of 219 runs. But once they were dismissed, it was Kieron Pollard's game-changing 87 not out from 34 balls that took MI over the line.

The win did not change the points table in any way, although it does see MI in a healthy position after a few defeats. Here are three reasons why CSK lost to MI on May 1.

#3 MI's powerplay ends without a wicket

MI's openers capitalised well on the powerplay and emerged unscathed.

CSK opening bowler Deepak Chahar has had an IPL of extremes this season. There have been two games where he has blown the top order away with a four-for, and in other games, he has been expensive and gone wicketless. Tonight was a case of the former, with the seamer returning 0/37 from his four consecutive overs at the start of the innings.

Chahar got scant support from Lungi Ngidi and Sam Curran. While the latter had a superb game, finishing with a three-for, he couldn't produce a wicket for MS Dhoni. Ngidi started his four overs with a slot ball that was put away for six, which was just a precursor to the expensive outing - 0 for 62 - in store for him.

#2 Ravindra Jadeja's pressure-releasing over

Until his massive third over, Jadeja had a good day all-round for CSK.

After a solid start, MI's first wicket fell in the eighth over, in the form of Rohit Sharma. Suryakumar Yadav failed and was out next over, and by the tenth over, CSK had gotten rid of MI's top three. To follow up, Jadeja gave away just three from his second over, and Shardul Thakur's over went for ten - still keeping MI behind the asking rate.

Having gone for nine runs in two overs with a wicket to show for the effort, Jadeja bowled his third over for CSK. Pollard used the over as the platform for the rest of his innings, as he launched the left-arm spinner for three sixes to different parts of the ground. The 20-run over was followed by three overs of 16, 23 and 16 runs each, pushing CSK out of the contest.

#1 Faf du Plessis drops the match for CSK

Faf du Plessis dropped a catch he would take nine times out of ten.

Sam Curran's brilliant 17th over meant CSK needed 48 off the final three overs. However, Shardul Thakur was still feeling the heat, having already conceded 39 from his first three overs. With Pollard looking in good touch, Shardul erred under pressure, conceding two early boundaries and two wides in the over.

Despite the hammering, he managed to get the big West Indian to mistime one towards long-on, on the penultimate ball of his spell. Faf du Plessis ran across and looked in good control, but inexplicably let the ball through his hands when it got to him.

The reprieve allowed Pollard, with some support from Hardik, to finish the game off. Although Du Plessis did dismiss Hardik with a good catch later, it wasn't enough to compensate for his blunder.