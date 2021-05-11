IPL 2021: Michael Hussey returns COVID-19 positive result again, to remain in India

Michael Hussey has faced a setback in his fight against COVID-19, with the former cricketer testing positive again. The Chennai Super Kings batting coach had earlier tested negative for the virus on Friday.

The 45-year-old became the first overseas member to test positive for the virus last week after reports confirmed that members of CSK’s non-playing staff had tested positive.

It is believed Michael Hussey contracted the virus from bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji.

It was earlier believed Michael Hussey was on the road to recovery after returning a negative test on Friday.

But the latest test results have put a cloud over his health, and Hussey will now have to stay in India for a few more days before he is allowed to depart the country.

The Australian tested positive for the virus on May 6 in Delhi and was later airlifted to Chennai.

Michael Hussey is being treated in the same hospital as New Zealand keeper Tim Seifert, who became the fourth Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player to contact COVID-19 a few days ago.

Michael Hussey to leave for the Maldives after COVID-19 recovery

Cricket Australia confirms Aussie players, coaches, match officials and commentators have been safely transported from India and are en route to the Maldives. They’ll stay there until the travel ban is lifted on May 15. Mike Hussey remains in India, under the care of CSK. #IPL — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) May 6, 2021

The CSK coach will travel to the Maldives after he recovers from COVID-19 and completes his mandatory isolation period.

Michael Hussey will join up with the Australian contingent there, who have been spending time in the island region ever since IPL 2021 was postponed indefinitely.

Michael Hussey spoke to the Sydney Morning Herald recently and thanked CSK for their support while also giving a health update.

“I’m resting well and I’m feeling stronger. I’m hugely appreciative of what CSK have already done and are doing for me. It’s horrific what’s taking place in India at the moment with the pandemic and I’ve been blessed with the great support I have received. I’m grateful for all the messages of support from cricket fans in India and Australia,” Hussey said.

BCCI protocols require Michael Hussey to return two consecutive negative results before he is allowed to leave isolation and depart for the Maldives.