IPL 2021: Mohammed Siraj's 3 best bowling performances

Mohammed Siraj spearheading RCB's bowling attack was pleasing news for most who had their faith in the Hyderabadi quick. After a promising 2016-17 domestic season, the pacer was rewarded for the 41 wickets he bagged with a call-up to the national side.

His IPL career started with him playing for his home franchise, the Sunrisers Hyderabad where had a good time with the ball, picking up 10 wickets from six games. He was then acquired by RCB in 2018 for 2.2 Cr where he went became a vital cog in their bowling attack.

Siraj's IPL 2021 was off a breezy start. With Harshal Patel grabbing the limelight with his fifer, Siraj flew under the radar after giving away just 22 runs from his quota of four overs. With the pacer an imperative part of the RCB unit, here's a look at 3 of his best spells.

Mohammed Siraj's best spells for RCB

1. 3/8 vs KKR, IPL 2020

It was one of those dream games for any bowler and Siraj was on fire in IPL 2020 as he edged out Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana and Tom Banton in quick succession to reduce KKR to just 84/8 in their 20 overs.

Such was the nippy line and length that the KKR batsmen failed to pick it, and the beneficiary was Siraj as he ended with his best figures in the IPL. Despite the stellar effort, he was in and out of the side. It does appear he will be leading the RCB pace attack in this edition. That he was picked over Navdeep Saini speaks volumes about the team's faith in the quick.

Advertisement

2. 3/25 v SRH, IPL 2018

Mohammed Siraj's second-best performance in the IPL came against SRH. RCB may have faltered in a modest chase of 146, but Mohammed Siraj had a field day with three wickets to his name.

He accounted for the wickets of Shikhar Dhawan, Yusuf Pathan and Wriddhiman Saha to restrict SRH to 146. However, RCB were outclassed courtesy some tight bowling by SRH as they lost by five runs.

3. 4/32 vs Gujarat Lions, IPL 2017

Playing against a now-defunct Gujurat Lions, Siraj wreaked havoc by picking up four wickets to help his home team win the match by eight wickets.

Mohammed Siraj dismissed Ishan Kishan, Suresh Raina, James Faulkner and Pradeep Sangwan to finish with figures of 4/32, and his efforts helped Hyderabad restrict Gujarat to just 154.