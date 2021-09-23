IPL 2021: "Most importantly he is finishing games for his team" - Irfan Pathan on Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant helped finish things off for Delhi Capitals in their chase of 135 against SunRisers Hyderabad on Wednesday with an unbeaten knock of 35 off just 21 deliveries.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan heaped praise on Pant and said he was impressed with the way Pant has shown maturity since taking on the reins of DC after Shreyas Iyer's injury that had initially threatened to rule him out for the season.

Speaking on Star Sports, Pathan said:

"Showing maturity, which is what you want to see from a leader, a captain. I am really happy with the way he is batting. I have been a big fan of Rishabh Pant because of the way he plays his shots. The way he plays on the leg side, the way he has improved his off side play as well. Really good to see the way he has gone about his business. Most importantly he is finishing the games for his team since he started captaining. That's what you want from your captain."

A shoulder injury meant Iyer, who was the Delhi Capitals captain, was set to miss IPL 2021. However, the tournament was abruptly suspended due to COVID-19 cases within the bio-bubble.

Iyer recovered in time for the resumption of the season, but DC opted to stick with Pant as the captain, with the team sitting pretty on top of the table when the tournament was halted.

Pant, Iyer finish the job for Delhi Capitals

Some brilliant bowling by DC's South African pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje saw SRH post a total of 134/9 in their 20 overs.

Despite Prithvi Shaw falling early, Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer kept DC in the chase.

Dhawan eventually fell for 42, having built a partnership of 52 runs with Iyer, but Pant came in and ensured that they did not face any further hiccups.

Pant raced away to 35 off 21 deliveries, hitting three fours and two maximums, while Iyer stayed unbeaten on 47 off 41 deliveries, with two boundaries and two sixes to his name.

