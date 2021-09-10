IPL 2021: Most runs in each batting position in the tournament

The second phase of the IPL is closer than ever. With just over a week to go before the action unfolds in the UAE, the excitement is building up as players have started arriving to join their respective franchises in training.

While the first leg of the IPL was thrilling, to say the least, the second leg promises to be a blockbuster. With multiple replacements made and all teams fresh after a good break, the points table could go any way in the UAE leg of the IPL.

As we build up to the second phase of the 2021 IPL, starting on September 19, we take a look at the most runs scored by batsmen in each batting position in the IPL to date:

Most runs in each batting position in the IPL

#1 David Warner - 3843 runs

Former captain of the Sunrisers Hyderabad, David Warner has been one of the most dangerous batsmen in IPL history. With three Orange Caps to his name, Warner has shown immense consistency as a batsman over the years.

Having scored 5,447 runs in his IPL career, Warner holds the record for most runs batting at No. 1 in the IPL with 3,843 runs.

#2 Shikhar Dhawan - 4193 runs

Power-hitting opener Shikhar Dhawan has been an asset for every side he has played for. His terrific batting record in the IPL means he holds the record for the most runs scored as a No. 2 batsman in the league. Overall, he has scored 5,577 runs in the IPL so far.

#3 Suresh Raina - 4931 runs

Mr. consistent, Suresh Raina is undoubtedly one of the best batsmen the tournament has seen in its rich history. Having played a whopping 200 IPL games for the Chennai Super Kings, Raina has 5,491 IPL runs to his name. 4,931 of these runs have come batting at No. 3, making him the highest run scorer in that position in the tournament.

#4 Rohit Sharma - 2392 runs

While Rohit Sharma may not bat at No. 4 anymore, his record of the most runs scored by a No. 4 batsman in the IPL still stands tall, at 2,392. With 5,480 runs overall, Rohit is one of the most successful IPL batsmen of all time.

#5 MS Dhoni - 1923 runs

Captain of the Chennai Super Kings, MS Dhoni is surely one of the most fierce batsmen to have played the game of cricket. Donning the finisher's hat, CSK's 'Thala' has scored a massive 1,923 runs batting at No. 5 for the men in yellow. More often than not, these runs have helped in bailing the team out of tricky situations.

#6 Kieron Pollard - 1244 runs

The big man from the Caribbean has the power and the skill to dispatch any delivery out of the park. Pollard has been extremely dependable for the Mumbai Indians in challenging situations. Batting at No. 6, Pollard has scored 1,244 runs - the most by a No. 6 batmsman in the IPL.

#7 Andre Russell - 572 runs

Andre Russell's batting exploits are unknown to none. Having taken almost every bowler to the cleaners, KKR's muscleman has scored 572 crucial runs for the team batting at No. 7. This remains the most by any batsman in that position in the tournament.

#8 Harbhajan Singh - 406 runs

Spin-bowling allrounder Harbhajan Singh has, more often than not, been very handy with the bat for the teams he has played for. Batting at No. 8 for the majority of his IPL career, Harbhajan has scored a total of 406 runs, the highest in that batting position.

#9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 131 runs

Although Bhuvneshwar Kumar is best known for his bowling abilities, he also holds a unique batting record. Batting at #9, Bhuvi has scored a sum total of 131 runs throughout his IPL career. This puts him right at the top of the list of players with the most runs batting at No. 9.

#10 Praveen Kumar - 86 runs

Former KXIP (now PBKS) player Praveen Kumar has scored 86 crucial runs for his team, batting at No. 10. His record still stands tall as the most runs scored by a batsman at No. 10 in the IPL.

#11 Mohit Sharma - 30 runs

While No. 11 batsmen conventionally have little to no contributions towards the team's total, Mohit Sharma has scored 30 runs for his teams in that batting spot. This makes him the highest run scorer at No. 11.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava