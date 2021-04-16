MS Dhoni's 3 best knocks against Punjab Kings

MS Dhoni is arguably one of the best finishers the game has ever witnessed. He has won India several games by being present until the very end. The former Indian skipper's mind worked like a calculator in such situations and more often than not, he timed the chase to perfection.

As far as IPL is concerned, MS Dhoni has been one of the main reasons why the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are three-time champions. He has also represented the Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in the IPL 2016 and IPL 2017 seasons and was one of the most important factors in their run to the IPL 2017 final.

Punjab Kings (PBKS, formerly known as Kings XI Punjab) have been one of those sides who have been on the receiving end of MS Dhoni - the finisher a number of times. The 39-year-old has punished them on a number of occasions and helped his team win from almost impossible situations.

Although MS Dhoni didn't begin his IPL 2021 campaign on the best of notes, facing PBKS in his next game might give the CSK skipper some added confidence. With the two sides locking horns on Friday, let's take a look at the three best knocks played by Dhoni against PBKS in the IPL.

#3 MS Dhoni 79*(44)

Match 12 of IPL 2018, PBKS vs CSK

MS Dhoni's magnificent 79* went in vain as CSK suffered a close defeat

CSK returned to the IPL after an absence that lasted two years and faced PBKS in the 12th game of the season. Batting first, PBKS posted a mammoth 197-7 in their 20 overs, thanks to a fantastic 63 from Chris Gayle. The likes of KL Rahul and Karun Nair also played useful cameos.

Chasing 198 was never going to be easy and CSK were also without their best batsman in Suresh Raina. They needed a good start but failed to get one, losing both their openers in the powerplay. Soon after, MS Dhoni found himself at the crease with the score at 56-3.

Ambati Rayudu was striking the ball well and thus, Dhoni decided to play second fiddle. The duo gradually consolidated the CSK chase. But once again, they lost a wicket at the wrong time as Rayudu departed for 49.

With another 85 runs needed from just 38 balls, MS Dhoni realized it was time for him to change gears. The CSK skipper took the attack to the opposition bowlers and began clobbering them to all parts of the ground.

Another close chase but this time #CSK end on the losing side. #KXIP win by 4 runs.. #KXIPvCSK#Dhoni's highest ever #IPL score 79*(44) is some consolation for fans. He showed glimpses of the vintage #MSDhoni we all love! He still has it.. Good to be in-form in a long league👍 — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) April 15, 2018

With every passing over, the target appeared to be within the grasp of CSK. Dhoni scored a brilliant 79* off just 44 balls including 6 fours and 5 sixes. Unfortunately, he fell just short of rescuing CSK as they lost by 4 runs. Nevertheless, this still remains one of his best knocks against PBKS.

#2 MS Dhoni 54*(29)

Match 54 of IPL 2010, PBKS vs CSK

MS Dhoni's excellent 54* powered CSK to the semifinals

CSK faced PBKS in their last league game of the IPL 2010 season and it was a do-or-die encounter for MS Dhoni and his men. PBKS batted first and posted a daunting total of 192-3. Shaun Marsh top-scored with a brilliant unbeaten 88 and Irfan Pathan's cameo of 44* provided the finishing touches.

PBKS were favorites to win the game and CSK had a mountain to climb if they wanted to qualify for the semifinals. The visitors got off to the worst possible start as they lost both their openers in the powerplay.

But as had been the case on many occasions, their dependable batsmen Suresh Raina and S Badrinath tried to bail CSK out of trouble. Raina's quickfire 46 and Badrinath's well-made 53 kept CSK in the chase, but it still required a herculean effort for them to snatch a win.

MS Dhoni played the anchor's role until Badrinath was present at the crease. But once the latter departed, Dhoni took charge of the chase. He ran hard between the wickets and there was a sense of urgency in his run-scoring.

CSK still required 16 off the last over and, with a seasoned pro in Irfan Pathan bowling it, PBKS had their noses in front. But in just four deliveries, which included a four and two sixes, MS Dhoni single-handedly carried CSK to the semifinals.

#OnThisDay 2010, In a must-win the game against KXIP Thala Dhoni light up the Dharamshala with his unbeaten 54*(29) 💛 #MSDhoni #Dhoni #KXIPvCSK pic.twitter.com/jzooZS6Bq6 — Dhoni Raina Team (@dhoniraina_team) April 18, 2020

The CSK skipper was pumped up and this was one of the few occasions where the cricketing world witnessed him showing his emotions on the field. The entire team ran on the field and surrounded their talisman. CSK ended up winning their maiden IPL title that year as well.

#1 MS Dhoni 62*(32)

Match 53 of IPL 2016, PBKS vs RPS

MS Dhoni scored an incredible 23 runs in the last over to help RPS snatch victory from PBKS

IPL 2016 was a tough season for MS Dhoni personally. Firstly he was not a part of CSK as they had been banned for two seasons. Secondly, his RPS team didn't do well and for the first time in IPL history, Dhoni wasn't going to feature in the playoffs.

But even in such circumstances, the RPS skipper signed off the season in style by achieving something outrageous in the last league game against PBKS. Murali Vijay and Gurkeerat Singh Mann scored half-centuries as PBKS posted a competitive score of 172-7 in their 20 overs.

RPS' chase was marred by wickets at regular intervals, and they were 5 down for 86 runs. Once again, it was all down to MS Dhoni to somehow salvage a win for his side. Dhoni didn't press the panic button at all and kept the scoreboard ticking. He decided to take the game as deep as possible in his own signature way.

With 23 runs needed from the last over. PBKS would have thought they had all but sealed the game. With just 7 runs off the first 3 balls and Axar Patel bowling well, RPS had the tough task of scoring 16 runs in the last 3 deliveries. Dhoni smashed the next ball over cover for a boundary to make it 12 from 2.

The next two deliveries had to be deposited into the stands for RPS to win. Incredibly, MS Dhoni managed to send the last two balls over the deep mid-wicket fence to secure an incredible last-ditch win for RPS.

Remember MS Dhoni's 64* in 32 balls for RPS v KXIP at Vizag on 21 May 2016 in #IPL

23 runs needed off the last over from Axar Patel; 16 off last three, 12 off last two.

MSD 0 Y 6 4 6 6 (22 runs + 1 wide)😱#INDvBAN #NidahasTrophy2018 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) March 19, 2018

Under immense pressure, the man was as cool as a cucumber and he proved why he was the best in the business.