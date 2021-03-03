"Never intended to insult any league" - Dale Steyn offers apology for IPL comment

After his comments on the Indian Premier League (IPL) sparked a row, South African fast bowler Dale Steyn took to Twitter on Wednesday to offer an apology.

Clearing the air, the 37-year-old stated that his intention was not to degrade any league. In a Twitter post, Dale Steyn wrote:

“IPL has been nothing short of amazing in my career, as well as other players too. My words were never intended to be degrading, insulting, or comparing of any leagues. Social media and words out of context can often do that. My apologies if this has upset anyone. Much love.”

Earlier, the South African speedster had stated that a lot of emphasis sometimes gets placed on the amount a player is purchased for in the IPL. He opined that it feels like cricket has taken a backseat as a result.

He also added that playing in other leagues has been slightly more rewarding to him as a player when compared to the IPL. Dale Steyn is currently turning out for the Quetta Gladiators in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In an interview with Cricket Pakistan, Dale Steyn said:

"I wanted some time off (on skipping IPL this year). I found that playing in these other leagues was slightly more rewarding as a player. I think when you go to IPL, there are such big squads and so many big names and so much emphasis on maybe the amount of money players earn and everything like that, so sometimes, somewhere down the line, cricket gets forgotten."

Dale Steyn has featured in 95 IPL matches so far. He has picked up 97 wickets at a strike rate of 22.43 and an economy rate of 6.91.

“I am not sure what Dale Steyn has said” - Ajinkya Rahane

Asked for his reaction on Dale Steyn’s comments, India’s Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane responded that the IPL has given cricketers a platform to express themselves.

At a virtual press conference ahead of the fourth Test against India, Rahane said:

"See, I am here to talk about the fourth Test match and not here to talk about PSL or Sri Lanka Premier League. IPL gave us that platform to express ourselves and also to a lot of Indians players. I am not sure what Dale Steyn has said, I am here to talk about this Test match.”

Dale Steyn announced his retirement from Test cricket in August 2019. He claimed 439 wickets in 93 Tests and is regarded as one of the all-time fast-bowling greats.