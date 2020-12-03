As per recent reports, the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) could see the inclusion of two brand new teams, a move which could spice up what is regarded one of the world's best franchise-based leagues.

Ever since the successful completion of IPL 2020, which was held in the UAE between 19th September and 10th November due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been constant rumours about the prospect of two, or at least one new team featuring in the upcoming edition.

The discussions about the addition of two new teams to the IPL will take place when the BCCI meets for the annual general meeting (AGM), which is scheduled to take place on December 24 at Mumbai.

Apart from the meeting regarding the addition of teams in the IPL, another interesting item that'll be on the agenda for the BCCI to discuss will be the introduction of cricket at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Have there been more than 8 teams in the IPL before?

The coveted IPL trophy

There have been previous editions of the IPL with more than eight teams participating in the competition. IPL 2011 featured 10 teams alongside the 7 existing teams, and the now defunct Deccan Chargers. The Kochi Tuskers Kerala featured in just the 2011 edition while the Pune Warriors India featured for three seasons between 2011 and 2013.

Two other teams that are no longer active in the IPL are the Gujarat Lions and the Rising Pune Supergiant. The two teams were introduced to take the place of the Chennai Super Kings and the Rajasthan Royals, who were serving a 2-year ban relating to the spot-fixing scandal, for the 2016 and 2017 edition of the IPL.

Should two new teams be added to the next year's competition, it will be the 4th time in history that the IPL will feature more than just 8 teams. It will be interesting to know what region(s)/cities these new franchises will represent and if the structure of the tournament will be altered to accommodate inclusion of these new teams.