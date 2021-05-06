IPL 2021: “Not only all negative cases but also being really well looked after” – David Miller lauds Rajasthan Royals

Amidst a surge in Covid-19 cases in both the country and IPL, Rajasthan Royals (RR) batsman David Miller heaped praise on the franchise for protecting the sanctity of its bio-bubble and enabling the smooth transit of all its players.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday (May 4) announced indefinite suspension of IPL 2021 following positive cases in at least four of the eight franchises, and among ground staff in New Delhi. David Miller, though, conceded he didn’t grow “panicky” since there wasn’t any breach of RR’s bio-secure bubble.

“I wouldn’t say I have been panicky – I mean I am still in a bubble which means I am safe. Yes, there were other bio-bubbles that were breached and certain players tested positive. But we’ve been fortunate, which means not only all negative cases but also being really well looked after...But, yeah, surreal nevertheless,” Miller told HT over a Zoom call.

Among all the overseas players scampering to draw up potential return options once IPL 2021 came to a screeching halt, the South African contingent was breathing the easiest. The African nation hasn’t imposed any travel restrictions on India yet, which meant its RR members touched down in Johannesburg early Thursday morning.

However, among all the overseas and domestic cricketers, David Miller was the last one standing in the RR camp. He bid all his Proteas teammates goodbyes before eventually embarking on what would have been a much-relieved journey on Wednesday (May 5) night. The 31-year-old will land on Friday morning upon which he will have to self-isolate at home.

“All protected in suits and masks and goggles and what not,” David Miller, who scored 62 runs in 6 games in the 14th edition, described his teammates’ airport looks.

The two other South African recruits in RR were star all-rounder Chris Morris and 20-year-old fast bowler Gerald Coetzee, who was signed as a replacement for Liam Livingstone after the English all-rounder withdrew from the tournament on April 20.

While the devastating second wave of the pandemic exploded several fold by the time it affected IPL 2021, numbers weren’t anywhere close to normal before the tournament began. The players had the option of opting out of the cash-rich league, but according to David Miller, it would have been a tough call.

“As a player you always want to travel the world and play in different conditions. Honestly, playing in the IPL is a great honour for anyone. Mainly because it is one of the greatest tournaments anywhere in the world, for not just how competitive it is but also for its following,” Miller stated.

But now that it has been called off for the time being, the players would get some much-needed respite from the bubbles and take their minds off cricket by getting to spend time with their families. David Miller, too, echoed the same sentiments.

“It can be really draining of you’re going on for months and months and months. I mean I have been in bubbles from three weeks prior to the IPL and could’ve potentially been in it till the end of July. Now, yes, I am going home. But had it gone on, I would’ve had to weigh up my options by June and seen where my mindset was at that time,” he elaborated.

The South African team hosted Pakistan in April which the IPL-bound players left after playing the first two ODIs. Their next assignment is an away one, three ODIs and as many T20Is against Ireland staring July 11.