IPL 2021: "Our whole middle order can bat anywhere" - Sam Curran

On the back of some impressive performances by Sam Curran, Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja, CSK scripted an impressive win against the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021 on Monday to climb to second on the points table.

The Royals seemed on track while chasing a target of 189, but lost the plot after Jos Buttler got out. CSK bowlers did an excellent job in keeping the RR batting order in check and seal another win as RR ended well short at 143/9. Sam Curran was one of the successful bowlers for CSK along with Moeen Ali and picked up 2 wickets at an economy rate of 6.

Speaking to the host broadcaster after the game, Curran spoke about the team's poor start against the Delhi Capitals and how they adjusted to the conditions to bounce back in the tournament.

"We started off badly against Delhi, we didn't adjust to the conditions. But the last two games we've adjusted. The way we've played with our long batting line-up, it's given that freedom."

Sam Curran also spoke about the slowness of the wicket which, he felt, gave the Chennai team an advantage while defending. He said:

"I've actually never played for Chennai in Chennai, but from the chat in the group the wicket's been slow and suited us. Our whole middle order can bat anywhere, that gives you some freedom."

Moeen-Curran show help Chennai Super Kings move to second on the points table

After the emphatic win over the Rajasthan Royals, the MS Dhoni-led CSK not only moved up the ladder on the points table, but also improved their Net Run Rate immensely.

CSK spinners were outstanding as they took good advantage of the change in ball after Jos Buttler hit the previous one into the stands. The new ball was much more dry, and offered better grip and turn for spinners.

The Chennai Super Kings next face the Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. Eoin Morgan and his troops will be looking to get back to winning ways through this game after losing their previous two encounters. CSK, on the other hand, will look to take advantage of their familiarity with the Mumbai pitch and will want to sustain the winning momentum.