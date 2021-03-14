"Chennai Super Kings need some momentum in their batting" - Parthiv Patel

Parthiv Patel has said the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will need to take a slightly more aggressive approach in their batting in IPL 2021.

The MS Dhoni-led outfit was found wanting in the batting department in IPL 2020, especially with Shane Watson failing to fire at the top of the order. They did seem to have addressed some of their problems in their last few matches, with Ruturaj Gaikwad excelling as an opener.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Parthiv Patel replied in the affirmative when asked if it is necessary for the Chennai Super Kings to completely change their style of play, considering that their first five matches are at the high-scoring Wankhede Stadium.

"Absolutely, this is a side which needs some momentum in their batting. If you look at last year's performance, they didn't score as many runs. The young players found it slightly difficult to bat on difficult wickets of Abu Dhabi and Dubai," said Patel.

However, the former Chennai Super Kings player feels the batsman-friendly conditions at the Wankhede might help their cause. He added that MS Dhoni will come with renewed vigor and that the franchise has assembled an all-round squad.

"It is an advantage for them to start the tournament in Mumbai where everyone will get into form. I met MS Dhoni a few days back and he looked really determined. He just wants to go out there and enjoy. Last year he felt that he wasn't enjoying as much, there was a lot of pressure around and there were a lot of controversies going around the team as well. But this time around he is looking fresh, CSK is looking fresh, they have covered all the bases," added Patel.

Apart from Mumbai, the Chennai Super Kings will be playing their league phase matches in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Kolkata in IPL 2021.

Parthiv Patel on the positives for the Chennai Super Kings

Ruturaj Gaikwad scored half-centuries in the Chennai Super Kings' last three matches in IPL 2020

Parthiv Patel pointed out that the Chennai Super Kings seem to have found an answer to their opening woes with the emergence of Ruturaj Gaikwad.

"We have talked about the rise of Ruturaj Gaikwad last year, especially at the end of the tournament. They needed someone at the top who could bat long. It has not finished ten months back, the tournament has just finished four months back," said Patel.

The former wicketkeeper-batsman signed off by stating that Moeen Ali and Krishnappa Gowtham are welcome additions to the Chennai Super Kings squad.

"So they can carry on that form and then the addition of Moeen Ali and K Gowtham. Moeen Ali is another leader, having played with him, he could be a very very big player in this CSK side because he is someone who can open, he can bat anywhere. He can bowl anytime on any wicket. So, him and K Gowtham are going to be key for CSK," concluded Patel.

The Chennai Super Kings were without an off-spinner when they released Harbhajan Singh before the IPL 2021 auction. The acquisition of Ali and Gowtham at auction fills that void, with the duo's big-hitting abilities providing additional firepower in their batting.