IPL 2021, PBKS v CSK: 3 reasons why the Punjab Kings lost

The game between the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) became the first genuinely low-scoring affair in the Indian Premier League (IPL) so far.

A game with some very good pace bowling and some occasionally poor batting added to the chain of matches seeing the balance of ball and bat tilt towards the bowlers, despite the pitch being considered conducive for batting.

An abysmal batting show from PBKS, aside from Shahrukh Khan's enterprising 47, meant KL Rahul's team had few positive takeaways from the game.

CSK too were far from the top of their game. Ruturaj Gaikwad appeared to be batting with some phase lag, the team had a miniature middle-order collapse with zero scoreboard pressure, and Shardul Thakur conceded a third of PBKS' total in just four overs.

Yet, CSK comfortably prevailed after dismantling PBKS' batting order. Here are the top 3 reasons why PBKS lost to CSK in the April 16 IPL game.

#3 Deepak Chahar's annihilation of PBKS

After a middling IPL 2020, Deepak Chahar blew away PBKS with a 4-fer in CSK's second match.

Deepak Chahar was hardly expected to be CSK's biggest threat against PBKS on a pitch that saw massive scores in the first week.

However, as evidenced from the previous game featuring the Rajasthan Royals and the Delhi Capitals, where Jaydev Unadkat ran riot in the powerplay, medium pacers with swing and variations can prosper on pitches that aren't completely fresh.

Advertisement

Deepak Chahar got the ball rolling with an absolute peach of a delivery that swung after pitching to hit the top of Mayank Agarwal's off stump and rock PBKS early. Although Chahar was unlucky to have a catch dropped off his bowling, it hardly stopped the carnage as Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda and Nicholas Pooran became victims of his bowling.

KL Rahul escaped the ignominy by getting run out within the powerplay, although he was forced to see PBKS fall apart.

#2 Insufficient middle-order batting support

Shahrukh showed himself to be a top buy for PBKS this season with a quality innings under pressure.

One of the biggest problems for PBKS this season is the lack of a quality lower-middle order batsman to support the likes of Shahrukh Khan. The strategy they entered the season with was a strong pace-bowling unit and a fragile lower-middle order, probably due to the bowling inadequacies of last season.

Advertisement

Though the strategy went untested during the first game, as KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda put on a show, it came under the pump when PBKS lost four wickets inside the powerplay - and one more soon after - against CSK.

Although Shahrukh came good for PBKS, he got paltry support from designated No. 7 Jhye Richardson, who returned with just 15 runs off 22 balls. The rest of the tail didn't contribute much either. It made for interesting reading, particularly alongside a CSK lineup which virtually bats all the way down to No. 11.

#1 Moeen Ali's fine innings for CSK

Moeen Ali had a great outing with bat and ball.

Even when defending a paltry score, credit must be given to the way Mohammed Shami and Jhye Richardson started against CSK. They didn't give anything away and kept the batsmen tied down in the first four overs. It was after Ruturaj Gaikwad departed for a barely watchable 5 off 16 that Moeen Ali walked in to steady the ship for CSK.

He began with two classy shots for four in the first over that he faced, bringing CSK to a position where their early nerves were calmed. Although Faf du Plessis had one good over, he was overall unable to break the shackles, whereas Moeen made the difference with his boundaries against pace and spin alike.

Advertisement

Though CSK lost two quick wickets after Moeen's dismissal, he had done enough to push PBKS out of the contest.