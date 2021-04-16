IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK: Wankhede Stadium pitch history and stats

Chennai Super Kings will face the Punjab Kings in their second match of the 2021 IPL at Wankhede Stadium.

The pitch in Mumbai was a batting paradise during the initial matches of IPL 2021. However, it wasn't easy to score runs at the Wankhede Stadium during the match between the Rajasthan Royals and the Delhi Capitals.

The Delhi-based franchise could not score a single six in their 20 overs, while the Royals lost seven wickets while chasing down 150 runs. A similar track could be on offer at the Wankhede Stadium for the contest between CSK and Punjab.

39 sixes in the last two IPL2021 games at Wankhede Stadium, including 24 sixes in the last match!

Tonight no sixes!



Before the two teams lock horns in Mumbai, here are some significant numbers you need to know from the previous games played at the Wankhede Stadium.

T20 matches played: 76

Matches won by teams batting first: 37

Matches won by teams batting second: 39

Highest 1st innings score: 235/1 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Mumbai Indians, 2015

Lowest 1st innings score: 67 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Mumbai Indians, 2008

Highest successful run chase: 198/7 - Mumbai Indians vs. Punjab Kings, 2019

Average 1st innings score: 167

Suresh Raina destroyed Punjab at the Wankhede Stadium seven years ago

M59: KXIP vs CSK– Suresh Raina's 87 https://t.co/KF4waqORoZ — Sriram KJ (@SriramKJ3) September 26, 2020

The Chennai Super Kings battled the Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in the Qualifier 2 match of IPL 2014. Punjab posted 226/6 on the board, thanks to a magnificent century by Virender Sehwag.

In reply, the Super Kings got off to a flying start, courtesy of Suresh Raina's 25-ball 87. Unfortunately, Raina got run out and the Punjab Kings didn't allow Chennai to bounce back post his dismissal. CSK finished with 202/7 in 20 overs, falling short by 24 runs.

CSK will look forward to avenging that defeat when they meet the Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium tonight.