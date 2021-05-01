IPL 2021, PBKS vs DC: Narendra Modi Stadium pitch history and stats

The second half of IPL 2021 will kick off with a fixture between the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Narendra Modi Stadium.

The Capitals and the Kings faced off in the 11th match of the season on April 18 at Wankhede Stadium. In that game, the Capitals chased a 196-run target to beat the Kings by six wickets.

The pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium has also been great for batting in IPL 2021. In the previous match played on this ground, Punjab skipper KL Rahul scored 91 runs against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. PBKS fans will expect a similar performance from their captain when he bats versus DC on Sunday evening.

With Narendra Modi Stadium set to host another match of IPL 2021, here are some important numbers you need to know from the previous matches played at this venue.

T20 (T20Is + IPL) matches played: 9

Matches won by teams batting first: 4

Matches won by teams batting second: 5

Highest 1st innings score: 224/2 - India vs England, 2021

Lowest 1st innings score: 123/9 - Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2021

Highest successful run chase: 166/3 - India vs England, 2021

Average 1st innings score: 170

Which DC and PBKS players have performed well at the Narendra Modi Stadium?

Harpreet Brar won the Player of the Match award in Punjab's last match at Narendra Modi Stadium. He picked up three wickets and scored 25 runs against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Prithvi Shaw played a superb knock of 82 runs a few nights ago in Ahmedabad. He smashed 11 fours and three sixes in his 41-ball inning. It would be interesting to see if he could continue batting the same way for DC.