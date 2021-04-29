IPL 2021, PBKS vs RCB: Narendra Modi Stadium pitch history and stats

The Punjab Kings will play their seventh match of IPL 2021 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

The Royal Challengers have performed brilliantly this season, recording five wins in six matches. But the Punjab Kings have only four points to their name in six games.

The Virat Kohli-led outfit won their previous game at Narendra Modi Stadium by one run. They successfully defended a 171-run total against the Delhi Capitals, while the Punjab Kings suffered a 5-wicket defeat against the Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous outing at this venue.

The pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium has been good for batting. Prithvi Shaw blasted a 41-ball 82 against the Kolkata Knight Riders on this ground on Thursday evening.

With Ahmedabad set to host another IPL 2021 fixture, here's a look at some important numbers you need to know from previous T20 matches played at Narendra Modi Stadium.

T20 (T20Is + IPL) matches played: 8

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams batting second: 5

Highest 1st innings score: 224/2 - India vs England, 2021

Lowest 1st innings score: 123/9 - Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2021

Highest successful run chase: 166/3 - India vs England, 2021

Average 1st innings score: 169

Which RCB and PBKS players have performed well at the Narendra Modi Stadium?

Mayank Agarwal was the top scorer for the Punjab Kings in their match against the Kolkata Knight Riders at Narendra Modi Stadium, while Mohammed Shami bowled a fine spell of 1/25.

AB de Villiers destroyed the Delhi Capitals bowling attack at Narendra Modi Stadium with a 42-ball 75. Harshal Patel was excellent with the ball for RCB, picking up two wickets in four overs.