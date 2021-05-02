IPL 2021 Points Table: Updated standings after MI's win over CSK

It was an absolute thriller in Delhi on Saturday as the Mumbai Indians (MI) snatched victory from the jaws of defeat against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Chasing a massive total of 219, Mumbai Indians got off to a flying start with Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock putting up a fantastic 71-run partnership for the opening wicket.

However, with the fall of Rohit's wicket, Mumbai then lost Suryakumar Yadav and Quinton de Kock in quick succession. Things seemed to be going CSK's way until the duo of Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya came into the middle and changed the game with some fierce striking.

Kieron Pollard ended the game with 87 runs off just 34 deliveries to see the Mumbai Indians home. With CSK's defeat, the IPL points table opens up and becomes more exciting - with all teams still capable of qualifying for the playoffs.

A quick look at the updated IPL points table after match 27

IPL 2021 points table - Updated after CSK vs MI (Match 27)

What does this mean for MI?

Defeating an in-form team like Chennai Super Kings would give Mumbai a much-needed boost in their confidence. With the win, the Mumbai Indians strengthened their hold on the 4th spot on the points table and seem to be inching towards the play-offs qualification mark, with 8 points in the bag already.

The Mumbai Indians would also be extremely pleased with the depth of their batting order, which bails the team out if the top-order fails. Bowling is one area that the Mumbai Indians will look to address after this game.

What does this mean for CSK?

After some exceptional performances in all three departments, CSK remain at the top of the points table despite the loss to MI. With 10 points already in the bag, CSK can afford to lose a few encounters and still qualify for the play-offs with just 3 more wins.

However, MS Dhoni's team will keenly be eyeing the top two spots to make their way to the qualifiers and get two chances to make it to the IPL final.

CSK didn't do much wrong against MI, but were simply undone by some sensational hitting by Kieron Pollard in the second half of the innings. The Chennai-based team will look to bank on the current form of their main players and focus on the positives from their loss to the Mumbai Indians.

Impact of tonight's result on the other teams

MI grabbing 2 points means that there is no particular team dominating the points table. CSK's loss opens up the IPL points table and gives a ray of hope to the bottom-ranked teams to bounce back in the tournament.

However, there is still a clear distinction between the top and the bottom four teams on the points table. While CSK, DC and RCB have 10 points each, Mumbai is up close with 8 points.

At the bottom, Punjab Kings are on 6 points while KKR and RR have 4 points each. Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, are in a difficult position with just 2 points so far.

Kieron Pollard wins the Man of the Match award for his stupendous knock of 87* off just 34 deliveries.



Take a bow, Polly 👏👏#VIVOIPL #MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/puSx7iXS3p — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 1, 2021