IPL 2021 Points Table: Updated standings after CSK crush MI

IPL 2021 couldn't have got off to a better start for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as they rolled over arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) to record a 20-run victory.

CSK's first-innings started poorly as the Kiwi pair of Trent Boult and Adam Milne swung into action - quite literally - on the greenish wicket to send back three of their top-4 for three-ball ducks.

However, a resolute Ruturaj Gaikwad stood resolute for his masterclass 85 not out. He got decent support from Ravindra Jadeja (26 off 33) and a fiery hand from DJ Bravo (23 off 8). Together, the troika pushed the total to a competitive 156.

In reply, a depleted MI, sans skipper Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya, did their best to continue the franchise's infamous first-game blues and lost 8 wickets to reach 136 in their allotted 20 overs. Saurabh Tiwary top-scored with a 40-ball 50 and Bravo pulled off the best figures of the game - 3/25.

What does this mean for CSK?

The win thrusted the MS Dhoni-led team to the top of the points table with their tally reading a pleasant six wins out of 8 games. CSK replaced Delhi Capitals for the crown position due to their massive lead in net run rate which might also come handy in the later stages of the tournament.

This also means that CSK now need just two wins from their next six games to comfortably qualify for the play-offs. They will fancy their chances too, now that the defending champions are out of their way for the rest of the league stage. CSK will now compete in the South Indian derby against Royal Challengers Bangalore on September 24 in Sharjah, looking to seal the deal then and there.

What does this mean for MI?

MI have no doubt lost some crucial points on Sunday and have arguably put one foot inside the fourth-spot muddle. In hindsight, they will perhaps look more at the opportunities lost - Kieron Pollard's innocuous 2-over spell when CSK were 26-4 and inability to chase 150-odd on a belter - than the other way around.

However, all is definitely not lost for them. For the remaining six matches, they need to win at least three, which won't be a particularly tall order given the glut of match-winners they have in their bank. Sharma will be back for the next match and will hope to display his midas touch against his favorite opponents - the Kolkata Knight Riders - on September 23.

They will have to be mindful of their net run rate, though, which could go either way from their current -0.071 as the season goes on.

Impact on the other teams in the Points Table

As mentioned above, this battle has heated up the battle for the fourth spot even further. Both Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) would have loved this defeat for the five-time champions. A win for RR will now tie them with MI while PBKS are also not behind by much. One could expect a full-fledged fight from the two franchises in the upcoming games.

