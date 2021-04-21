IPL 2021 Points Table: Updated standings after CSK's win over KKR

The Chennai Super Kings will be pleased after moving into the first position in the IPL 2021 points table after stealing a win in a thrilling encounter against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

After posting a formidable total of 220 for 3 on a belter of a Wankhede track on Wednesday, Chennai held their nerves to defeat Kolkata by 20 runs to take the pole position in the points table.

Batting first, CSK rode on knocks from openers Ruturaj Gaikwad (64 off 42) and Faf du Plessis (95* off 60) while Moeen Ali (25 of 12) and an MS Dhoni cameo (17 off 8) saw them amass a 200+ score.

KKR failed to get off to a good start, losing a heap of wickets at the start of their innings. Deepak Chahar picked up from where he left off against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) with another four-wicket haul. The pacer ended his evening with figures of 4/29 to leave Kolkata reeling at 31-5.

However, Andre Russell (54 off 22) and a blitzkrieg of 66* off 34 from Pat Cummins saw KKR fall short as they ended with a total of 202 in their chase.

A quick look at the updated points table

A look at the updated points table after CSK's win.

What does this mean for KKR?

Advertisement

The Kolkata side's NRR took a bit of a blow following their defeat to CSK. They will stay in sixth place for the time being but will look to iron out the creases as the tournament inches towards the halfway mark. KKR is just below SRH with a -0.700 NRR.

What does this mean for CSK?

Advertisement

CSK has gone from strength to strength with three wins on the trot and there have been positives to take away from each victory. However, they will be concerned about their bowling unit after a late onslaught from Cummins onslaught threatened to take the match away from them.

With the win against KKR, CSK are now sitting pretty at the top of the table with a healthy +1.142 NRR. They will also breathe easy after quashing doubts about an encore of their dismal performance in IPL 2020.

The impact on the other teams in the points table

With SRH now among the points after their win against PBKS earlier in the evening, the Punjab and the Rajasthan Royals will look to get going in IPL 2021.

The latter will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore at Wankhede on Thursday while Punjab, languishing at the bottom of the points table with three consecutive losses, will be a worried lot.