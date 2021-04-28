IPL 2021 Points Table: Updated standings after RCB's win over DC

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) clinched a thriller against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Tuesday. The Bangalore side returned to the top of the points table after winning the contest by just a single run at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

After being put in to bat, RCB amassed a total of 171 for 5 after an unbeaten 42-ball-75 from AB de Villiers. With Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal falling in quick succession, Rajat Patidar (31 off 22) and Glenn Maxwell (25 off 20) steadied the ship until de Villiers took over.

In reply, DC managed to reach a total of 170 for 4 in their 20 overs. Prithvi Shaw started things with a knock of 21 runs off 18 balls before he was dismissed by The RCB bowler continued his merry run with the ball in this year's IPL, with figures of 2/37.

Skipper Rishabh Pant (58* off 48) and Shimron Hetmeyer's effort of 53* off 25 balls threatened to take the game away. However, this wasn't enough as they fell painfully short by one run in the end.

Updated points table

RCB go back to the top of the points table.

What's next for RCB?

Tuesday's win saw RCB compensate for that forgettable loss against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) over the weekend. Their NRR jumped from +0.096 to +0.089, taking them to the top of the points table.

The win is a huge boost for the RCB bowling attack, which has come under repeated criticism for their inability to defend formidable targets. They will be pleased with their impressive performance despite the Hetmeyer hurricane. RCB will next take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Friday at the same venue.

What's next for DC?

DC's NRR went from +0.334 to +0.269, but they still remain third in the points table. While the loss was heartbreaking for Delhi, they will take solace in the fact that they can chase down any target despite having their backs against the wall.

They will now play the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday.

Impact on other teams

The table will see some movement at the top if CSK can pull off a win against the struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Chennai side are currently second in the points table. Meanwhile, SRH will want to get back to winning ways after losing four of their five games.

Should they win by a massive margin, the NRR boost just might see them come close to the Mumbai Indians, who are fourth in the points table.