IPL 2021 Points Table: Updated standings after RCB's win over RR

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) made it four wins on the trot to regain the top position in the IPL 2021 points table. Chasing 177 against the Rajasthan Royals (RR), RCB chased down the target with absolute ease to complete a convincing 10-wicket win.

The Bangalore openers came to the fore with Virat Kohli slamming a 47-ball knock of 72 runs. He had good company in Devdutt Padikkal, who decimated the RR bowling attack with a 52-ball knock of 101 runs.

This was Padikkal's maiden IPL hundred and the fastest by an uncapped player. Padikkal's knock included 11 fours and six sixes and he made the chase look ridiculously easy. The duo shared a mammoth 181-run partnership as RCB romped home to a stellar win.

With this result, Kohli and his men take the pole position in the points table. On the other hand, RR, with three losses from four games, plummeted to the bottom of the standings. The win solidifies RCB's position as toppers and as one of the to-beat teams in the IPL.

What does this mean for RR?

The loss means Rajasthan have slipped down the points table with their NRR just getting worse. Prior to the match, they were -0.719 and they now find themselves at -1.011.

RR will have to work on their hapless bowling attack that was taken to the cleaners by Padikkal and Kohli. The loss of their foreign imports Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Liam Livingstone hurt them dearly as a depleted side was trounced by RCB. They will need to bounce back in their match to move up the points table.

What does this mean for RCB?

RCB has been consistent so far this season. The pieces seem to be falling in place, with the openers cracking some brilliant knocks to make the Bangalore side bonafide contenders to win the trophy.

The massive win resulted in a major boost to their NRR as RCB went from +0.750 to +1.009 while they got back to the pole position in the points table.

Impact of tonight's result on other teams

RR and the Punjab Kings will have some work to do if they are to turn things around in IPL 2021. With just one win from four games, both sides are in dire straits and desperate to get a win under their belts.

Punjab will take on Mumbai on Friday while RR will face the Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday. Meanwhile, RCB will meet the Chennai Super Kings on Sunday.