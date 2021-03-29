Predicting the 4 overseas players in DC's playing XI for IPL 2021

The Delhi Capitals (DC) may be without captain Shreyas Iyer for a significant portion of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), but they are still one of the favourites for the title.

DC have assembled a strong roster over the last few years, and the blend of youth and experience they possess will serve them well in IPL 2021.

In the 2021 IPL auction, DC acquired overseas professionals Steve Smith, Tom Curran and Sam Billings to complement their star performers from last year. In a team brimming with quality, spots in the playing XI won't come easy.

DC's squad for IPL 2021: Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, R Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Pravin Dubey, Chris Woakes, Steve Smith, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Umesh Yadav, Lukman Meriwala, M Siddharth

In this article, we predict the four overseas players in DC's XI for IPL 2021.

Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Marcus Stoinis guaranteed to be part of DC's playing XI in IPL 2021

Kagiso Rabada ended IPL 2020 with the Purple Cap

Anrich Nortje was initially signed as a replacement for Chris Woakes, who withdrew from the previous edition of the IPL. The South African quick wasn't expected to be in the DC playing XI, but a strong preseason showing was enough to convince Ricky Ponting and the support staff to give him a go.

Bowling alongside countryman Kagiso Rabada, Nortje cranked up the pace in IPL 2020. He delivered the fastest deliveries of the tournament by far and picked up a bagful of wickets for DC. Rabada and Nortje will continue to be the team's first-choice pace pair, although Chris Woakes is in the side this time and Umesh Yadav was bought in the auction.

One of the few all-rounders to make an impact in both departments in IPL 2020, Marcus Stoinis is another certainty in the DC playing XI this year. The Aussie collected a couple Man of the Match awards last season, and bailed his team out of trouble on multiple occasions. Tom Curran will serve as a backup for Stoinis.

Shimron Hetmyer, Steve Smith the candidates for the remaining slot

Fitness has been an issue for Shimron Hetmyer

The final spot in the DC playing XI will be a straight shootout between Steve Smith, Shimron Hetmyer and Sam Billings. The former two are the only real contenders for the spot.

Had Iyer been fit, Hetmyer would've undoubtedly been the man for DC. Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan could've anchored the innings, while Hetmyer would've given the team momentum in the middle overs.

However, in the absence of the DC captain, Steve Smith has a case to be brought into the side due to his experience and versatility - although he is on the back of a rather poor season with the Rajasthan Royals.

DC might have to rely completely on Stoinis, Pant and Axar Patel to find the boundary in the middle overs and at the death in the absence of Hetmyer. They would also need to be wary of having too many "safe" batsmen in Ajinkya Rahane (who is expected to replace Iyer in the XI), Dhawan and Smith.

But they need Smith's experience when Iyer is unfit, and Hetmyer has major fitness issues of his own. The West Indian is far from reliable, and having a batsman who guarantees 300-plus runs a season might be a better idea than going in search of a higher strike rate.

VERDICT: Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Anrich Nortje, Steve Smith