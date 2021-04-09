IPL 2021: Rajat Patidar age, height, hometown and T20 stats

Uncapped middle-order batsman Rajat Patidar received his maiden IPL cap in the 2021 season opener between the Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday. The Bangalore-based franchise included him in their playing XI and gave him an opportunity to bat at number three.

Unfortunately, Rajat Patidar could not tackle Trent Boult's knuckle ball at Chepauk. The youngster lost his stumps to the Kiwi speedster off the eighth ball he faced.

Patidar had played some fantastic shots in Royal Challengers Bangalore's pre-season camp. He has the potential to make it big in IPL 2021, and here are some facts you must know about the RCB youngster.

Rajat Patidar Age

Rajat Patidar was born on June 1, 1993. He is 27 years and 312 days old (as of April 9, 2021).

Rajat Patidar Height

Rajat Patidar is 6 feet and three inches tall, which is approximately 190.5 centimeters.

Rajat Patidar Hometown

Rajat Patidar was born in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. He represents his home state in domestic cricket.

Rajat Patidar T20 stats

Rajat Patidar played his first T20 game for the Madhya Pradesh cricket team on April 8, 2018. He has played 22 T20 matches in his career, scoring 699 runs at a brilliant strike rate of 143.53.

Patidar's highest score in T20 cricket is 96, showing that he can score big if he gets going in the middle. The right-handed batsman has a batting average of 34.95 in the game's shortest format, while he has six T20 fifties to his name.

The 27-year-old can bowl right-arm off-breaks. However, he has never bowled in the domestic T20 matches. It will be interesting to see if the Royal Challengers Bangalore use Rajat Patidar as a bowler during IPL 2021.