IPL 2021: RCB disclose travel plan for domestic and overseas contingent

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have shed light on the efforts taken by the franchise to ensure every member of the team reaches home safely. The team disclosed that several plans are already underway to ensure safe travel for players and members of the backroom staff.

Sending players and staff has become a huge logistical challenge ever since IPL 2021 was indefinitely postponed on May 4. Curbs on flights and border restrictions have made it difficult for franchises to arrange seamless travel for their members.

RCB released a statement on their website on Thursday, disclosing travel plans for domestic and overseas groups.

The franchise announced it has put stringent SOPs for the safety of its members and is in constant consultation with the BCCI and the respective cricket boards to ensure the safe return of all its personnel.

“All domestic players, staff & management have been charted to specific pre-identified hubs and then connected to their respective cities,” RCB’s statement read.

Good morning, 12th Man Army! ☀️

Keep those spirits high and we will back to entertain you once things get better. Remember, we’re all in this together. ❤️ @Gmaxi_32#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #1Team1Fight pic.twitter.com/sktV26vROr — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 5, 2021

The worst impacted overseas group is the Australians, with border restrictions making it impossible for RCB personnel to fly straight back to Australia.

As has been the case with all franchises, RCB confirmed its Australian players and staff will complete a mandatory quarantine in the Maldives as of now. They are expected to stay in the region until the conclusion of the travel pause pertaining to flights from India to Australia.

RCB also confirmed that New Zealand players and staff, such as youngster Finn Allen and Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson amongst others, are on a special charter to Auckland.

RCB stated the franchise is in constant touch with New Zealand Cricket on SOPs.

RCB reveals South African contingent will travel home via two cities

The final part of the statement referred to RCB’s South African traveling party, which includes marquee player AB de Villiers.

The franchise confirmed that they will travel to Johannesburg via Mumbai & Doha, with media reports verifying that AB de Villiers had left India on May 5.

Several members of RCB’s domestic contingent have already reached home, with skipper Virat Kohli pictured in Mumbai yesterday.