IPL 2021: "RCB is officially IPL's Liverpool now" – Twitterati trolls RCB after tournament gets postponed

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) faced the brunt of the jokes after IPL 2021 was indefinitely postponed on Tuesday. From RCB fans rueing their missed chance this year to others trolling them for their rotten luck, the franchise was the focus of numerous memes and jokes.

IPL 2021 got indefinitely postponed after more cases of COVID-19 were reported from the bio-bubbles. Amit Mishra and Wriddhiman Saha became the latest players to test positive for the virus, with the BCCI taking the call to preserve the safety of all stakeholders and postpone the tournament.

With RCB third in the table with 10 points and one foot in the playoffs, many of their fans were crestfallen after the decision came out. One of IPL’s most popular franchises has infamously never won the competition, despite coming close on several occasions.

A well-balanced side coupled with a strong start to the season gave RCB fans hope this year, with many confidently claiming 2021 will finally be their year.

Alas, with the league postponed, their hopes of winning this season have been left hanging by a thread.

With no clarity on the future of IPL 2021 and a mega auction set to take place next year, it is unclear whether RCB will have a better chance of winning the league in the near future.

With RCB’s hopes quashed cruelly, many flocked to Twitter to troll the franchise, while the franchise's supporters expressed their agony online.

Fans hilariously make RCB and Liverpool comparisons

The similarities between RCB and Liverpool were quickly picked up by many after the IPL 2021 campaign was halted midway through.

Advertisement

Liverpool famously had to endure an agonizing wait for their first title in 30 years last year when the Premier League campaign came to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans quickly pointed out the similarities between RCB and Liverpool, sharing some comical memes in the process.

RCB is officially the IPL's Liverpool now. https://t.co/ZVZf37dVRr — Abijit Ganguly (@AbijitG) May 4, 2021

IPL being postponed the year RCB were looking strong and had a chance to win the trophy is the most RCB thing to happen.



They're literally the Liverpool of IPL — Vedant Gautam (@EdelVeissGautam) May 4, 2021

Advertisement

Liverpool last yr, rcb this year 😂 — Ryan De Sa (@ryandesa_07) May 4, 2021

The one time RCB is winning most of its matches and the IPL is in jeopardy. Liverpool would like a word... 😅 — Sohil Nikam (@sohilnikam) May 3, 2021

Fans troll RCB, others blame it for IPL postponement

While some trolled RCB for not being able to make the most of what looked like a promising season, others cheekily suggested how the world couldn’t fathom the franchise performing well in IPL 2021.

Advertisement

Covid Is Also Not Believing RCB Is Doing Good In IPL #iplcancel pic.twitter.com/IFnAdP9AkY — Nikhil Narwade (@nikkhilnarwade) May 4, 2021

#iplcancel

When your team was in form this season and IPL suspended.

*RCB fan's rn : pic.twitter.com/KHXU8CM6dj — Jerry//Mask pehno bhiyyaaa😷 (@jerryastic) May 4, 2021

RCB fans after realising that IPL is postponed : pic.twitter.com/y4nA8KFuV5 — Kaafi Jenius👑 #CSK (@JeniusKaafi) May 4, 2021

Krunal Pandya blaming RCB for suspension of ipl as they are in top 4.#CancelIPL pic.twitter.com/2BL8J1odNw — Bhavya Parikh (@bhavyaparikh76) May 4, 2021

#IPL suspended for this season: Vice-President BCCI Rajeev Shukla to ANI



RCB FANS - pic.twitter.com/DlfUUH2bDf — Shashwat Shukla (@shashwatshukla_) May 4, 2021