IPL 2021: RCB players finish their quarantine and step out for their first training session ahead of the second half of IPL

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) contingent in Dubai have completed their quarantine. They have entered the field to commence their training sessions ahead of the second half of IPL 2021. RCB reached Dubai a week back but had to finish quarantine upon arrival as per the norms.

On their first day on the ground, RCB head coach Mike Hesson briefed the players about the training plan going ahead. The players then indulged in a game of football to warm themselves up before the cricketing action. RCB gave a glimpse of it to their ardent fanbase by sharing a video on its official social media handles.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) shared the following post on Twitter and captioned it:

Bold Diaries: RCB begin training for #IPL2021 Quarantine ✅ and the RCB players hit the ground running with a game of football. Mike Hesson shares updates on training program and arrival of the foreign players. #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #BoldDiaries

You can watch the video below:

Bold Diaries: RCB begin training for #IPL2021



Quarantine ✅ and the RCB players hit the ground running with a game of football. Mike Hesson shares updates on training program and arrival of the foreign players.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #BoldDiaries pic.twitter.com/bNNCjnFfEF — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 6, 2021

RCB head coach Mike Hesson confirmed that AB de Villiers and Glen Maxwell will join the team soon in the coming days. He also revealed that Kiwi allrounder Kyle Jamieson will arrive in Dubai around September 10.

RCB were at the third position in the points table before IPL 2021 was suspended in March

The RCB are currently in the third position in the IPL 2021 points table with ten points from seven games. They will kick off their campaign in the second phase of the IPL with a match against the Kolkata Knight Riders on September 20 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

RCB's schedule for the UAE leg of IPL 2021 is as follows:

Match 31: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 PM IST, September 20, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 35: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Chennai Super Kings - 7:30 PM IST, September 24, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Match 39: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, September 26, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match 43: Rajasthan Royals vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 PM IST, September 29, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match 48: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Punjab Kings - 3:30 PM IST, October 3, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Match 52: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7:30 PM IST, October 6, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 56: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Delhi Capitals - 7:30 PM IST, October 8, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Edited by Diptanil Roy