IPL 2021, RCB vs CSK: Sharjah Cricket Stadium pitch history and T20 records

After a win against Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings will head to Sharjah to battle Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Both CSK and RCB are currently in the Top 4 of the IPL 2021 Points Table.

While Chennai opened their IPL 2021 UAE leg with a victory against the two-time defending champions, Bangalore suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of the Kolkata Knight Riders. The Virat Kohli-led outfit will look forward to making a fresh start at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium tomorrow.

The pitch in Sharjah is great for batting. Fans witnessed many high-scoring matches at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium last year. The short boundaries of this ground further help the batters.

With CSK and RCB set to battle in Sharjah tomorrow, here are some important stats you need to know from the previous T20 games played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium:

Stadium name: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

City: Sharjah

T20 matches played: 56

Matches won by teams batting first: 19

Matches won by teams batting second: 36

Matches Tied: 1

Highest team score: 228/4 - Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2020

Lowest team score: 82 - Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings, 2017

Average 1st innings score: 158

Sharjah Cricket Stadium, SRH vs MI match stats 2020

The last IPL match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium featured Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians. SRH defeated MI by ten wickets in that match. MI scored 149/8 in 20 overs. In reply, David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha had an unbeaten opening stand of 151 runs to beat Mumbai.

Both Saha and Warner scored a fifty in that game, while Pollard was the top-scorer for MI with 41 runs off 25 deliveries. A total of ten sixes were smashed in that match, while fast bowlers accounted for five of the eight wickets that fell that night.

