IPL 2021 restart: What does the absence of several international stars mean for the league?

With IPL 2021 set to resume between September 15-20, updates have been steadily trickling in since the conclusion of BCCI's SGM on Sunday. The latest one is on the availability of foreign players.

A TOI report suggested that England and New Zealand cricket boards were reluctant to release their players to take part in the UAE leg of the tournament.

“Our main focus is on completing this edition of the IPL,” BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla said.

“So whichever foreign players are available is fine. Whoever is not available, it is not going to stop us from hosting the tournament.”

According to Reuters, Cricket Australia has not yet considered their players' return to the IPL.

"Once we get back together as a group, that's something we'll obviously need to discuss," CA chief executive Nick Hockley said.

Will IPL 2021 will be a blessing in disguise?

It will be, especially for domestic talent. The absence of foreign names will see more opportunities for domestic talent that have worked their way up to the IPL.

The onus will be on the lesser-known names to step up and make a mark for themselves. It isn't just the local names. Over the years, there have been international cricketers who have warmed the benches for an entire season without playing a single game.

The lack of big names will see them as beneficiaries as well. For instance, with Aussie pacer Pat Cummins pulling out of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) side ahead of the IPL restart, players like Lockie Ferguson could get more gametime. Adding to this is the unsold players list Kolkata can dip into when they search for suitable replacements.

Ideally, that would be the only positive outcome if we consider the factors such revenue losses and bubble-environment challenges that come as key hurdles. The possibility of limited crowd attendance should help with the financial aspect.

In conclusion, an IPL sans the big names is the perfect platform for up-and-coming Indian cricketers to make a splash.

What are your thoughts on an IPL 2021 in UAE without the big stars? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava