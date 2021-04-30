IPL 2021: Sar Utha Ke Jiyo Moments Episode 2 [Watch]

After a fantastic first week to kick off the proceedings, IPL 2021 continued in the same way during the second week. There were multiple nail-biting thrillers, while the second week also featured some lopsided contests.

The Punjab Kings could not continue their winning momentum after beating the Rajasthan Royals in their first match. They suffered crushing defeats at the hands of the Chennai Super Kings, the Delhi Capitals and the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Meanwhile, the Royal Challengers Bangalore continued their unbeaten run in the competition.

The Chennai Super Kings dominated their other rivals in week two, and the Delhi Capitals also registered convincing victories. The Sunrisers Hyderabad finally opened their account on the points table, but the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Rajasthan Royals could not add more points to their kitty. Even the Mumbai Indians were not at their best in the second week.

There were many outstanding individual performances from the players in Week 2 of IPL 2021. In a Sar Utha Ke Jiyo Moments video session on Sportskeeda, Murali Kartik picked his top ‘High Risk, High Return’ moments from the second week of the competition.

3. Amit Mishra’s return to form

Amit Mishra is the second-highest wicket-taker in IPL history. However, the Delhi Capitals dropped him from the playing XI after he failed to take a wicket against the Chennai Super Kings. DC brought Mishra back in the team for their fixture against two-time defending champions Mumbai Indians.

The veteran leggie did not disappoint the team management this time as he picked up four wickets versus MI. Amit picked up the crucial wickets of Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard and Ishan Kishan to ensure the Mumbai Indians did not gain momentum at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Courtesy of Mishra’s 4/24, the Mumbai-based franchise managed only 137/9 in their 20 overs. The Delhi Capitals chased the 138-run target with six wickets in hand.

Amit Mishra’s role for Delhi Capitals is similar to that of HDFC Life which provides benefits as per your altering lifestyle and life stages. Even after the retirement from International Cricket, he continues to provide benefits for his team when it comes to wicket taking ability and mentoring younger generation players.

2. Deepak Chahar’s phenomenal performances in the powerplay

Deepak Chahar did not have his best IPL season in the United Arab Emirates last year. He ended with 12 wickets to his name in 14 matches. CSK skipper MS Dhoni then decided to use his full quota in the powerplay just like the previous seasons played in India.

Dhoni’s decision to use Chahar in the powerplay proved to be a masterstroke. The right-arm pacer picked up a four-wicket haul against the Punjab Kings to set up his team’s first victory in IPL 2021.

A few nights later, Deepak picked up four wickets in the powerplay against the Kolkata Knight Riders to give his team the upper hand. Chahar’s four-wicket haul ensured that CSK won the game despite the brilliant batting performances by Andre Russell, Pat Cummins and Dinesh Karthik.

Like a good life insurance plan which offers a claim settlement ratio of 99.7%, a bowler’s claim settlement ratio needs to be impressive. HDFC Life Click 2 Protect Life’s scheme provides benefits as per altering lifestyles to stay protected, and MS Dhoni’s strategy this season is on similar lines. Chahar was 100% impressive with his early burst upfront and his top show early on helped CSK cross over the line in the end.

1. Devdutt Padikkal’s maiden IPL century

Devdutt Padikkal missed the first match of IPL 2021 because he was not 100% fit. After recovery, the left-handed batsman received a place in the Royal Challengers Bangalore playing XI in the second match.

Padikkal had performed brilliantly in the domestic season, where he was the second-highest run-scorer in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. After scoring 36 runs in his first two IPL innings this season, Padikkal brought his ‘A’ game to the table in the match against the Rajasthan Royals.

The Karnataka star stitched a magnificent partnership of 181 runs with his captain Virat Kohli to guide the Royal Challengers Bangalore to a 10-wicket win. Padikkal played the aggressor’s role in the partnership, scoring 101 runs off 52 deliveries. He hit 11 fours and six sixes enroute to his maiden IPL ton. The RCB opener became the third-youngest player to touch the three-figure mark in the world’s grandest T20 league.

Just like one should purchase Term Life Insurance early, RCB’s Padikkal has started to impress pretty early in this year’s IPL. With the world evolving at an accelerating pace, the HDFC Life Click 2 Protect Life offers a chance to invest at an early age to stay protected throughout life. Similarly, with many players making an impact in the IPL, Padikkal’s century against RR has meant that he has cemented his spot in the XI, possibly for the near future as well.

