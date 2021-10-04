IPL 2021: Sar Utha Ke Jiyo Moments Episode 5 [Watch]

The second week of IPL 2021 UAE leg featured multiple nail-biting encounters. The Punjab Kings recorded their first win in the Gulf nation this year by defending a 125-run total against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, while the Chennai Super Kings won a last-ball thriller against the Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi.

Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore locked horns with each other in Dubai, aiming to end their losing streaks. Ultimately, RCB emerged victorious, thanks to Harshal Patel’s hat-trick. Delhi Capitals almost sealed their playoff berth, while the Rajasthan Royals and the Punjab Kings inched closer towards elimination. Even the Sunrisers Hyderabad failed to make an impact in the second week.

Former Indian cricketer Pragyan Ojha reviewed the second week of IPL 2021’s UAE leg on Sportskeeda’s ‘Sar Utha Ke Jiyo’ Moments Episode 5. Here’s a look at the top three moments from this past week:

3. Jason Holder’s one-man show against Punjab Kings

The Sunrisers Hyderabad locked horns with the Punjab Kings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on September 25. PBKS had a strong batting lineup but they only managed 125 runs in their 20 overs. Jason Holder was the pick of the bowlers for SRH, with figures of 3/19 in four overs.

Chasing 126 to snap their losing streak in the competition, SRH lost wickets at regular intervals. However, all-rounder Jason Holder stunned the Punjab Kings with a 29-ball 47 as he took the game to the last ball. Unfortunately, SRH could not win the match despite Holder's heroics, but the Caribbean player entertained the fans with his five sixes in the inning.

Pragyan Ojha stated that Holder is one of the most underrated players in the West Indies team. He highlighted how Holder has consistently delivered the goods for his team in T20 cricket.

2. Ravindra Jadeja inspires CSK to a memorable win against KKR

Ravindra Jadeja has been one of the best players in the IPL over the last few years. Playing for CSK in IPL 2021, Jadeja has produced many memorable performances. One of them came against the Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi.

In the first innings, Jadeja bowled an economical spell of four overs, conceding 21 runs and picking up the wicket of Rahul Tripathi. He gave his team full protection from big hits in those four overs. Later in the match, Jadeja smashed an eight-ball 22 to help CSK win the match by two wickets.

Later in the match, Jadeja smashed an eight-ball 22 to help CSK win the match by two wickets. Jadeja destroyed Prasidh Krishna in the 19th over, smashing two fours and two sixes off his bowling to help CSK emerge from the jaws of defeat. Talking about Jadeja's performance, Pragyan Ojha said that he is called 'Sir' for a reason.

1. Glenn Maxwell blows away Mumbai Indians with his all-round brilliance

As mentioned ahead, Harshal Patel’s hat-trick played a vital role in RCB’s win against MI. However, Patel’s hat-trick might not have been possible had Glenn Maxwell not performed the way he did in that match.

Maxwell scored 56 runs off 37 deliveries in the first innings, with a majority of them coming via switch hits. He smashed six fours and three sixes in his knock.

Later in the match, Maxwell broke the dangerous-looking opening stand between Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma. He dismissed de Kock and later rattled Krunal Pandya’s stumps.

Glenn Maxwell's all-round performance fueled RCB's fight to make the playoffs.

The Aussie all-rounder has proven to be a secure financial investment for RCB, who purchased his services for INR 14.25 crore.

Pragyan Ojha noted that Maxwell has looked like a different player in RCB colors. In Ojha’s view, Maxwell is a player who can turn the match with his batting, bowling and even fielding skills.

