IPL 2021: Match 44 - SRH vs CSK: Preview, probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 44th match of Vivo Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Thursday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

SRH and CSK come into this game on the back of wins over RR and KKR, respectively. While SRH have effectively been knocked out of the tournament and are playing for pride, CSK could seal their place in the playoffs with a win in this game.

SRH played with a lot of freedom against RR, looking like a very exciting side on the field. Jason Roy replaced David Warner at the top of the order, and gave the team some much-needed impetus. His 42-ball 60 combined with a calm 41-ball 51 from captain Kane Williamson helped SRH chase down RR's total of 164-5.

In their first innings, SRH did well to contain RR to a manageable score, with Sanju Samson looking dangerous. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jason Holder bowled some tight lines and lengths, with Rashid Khan impressing as usual. Siddharth Kaul was also accurate at the death, with RR scoring only eleven runs off the last two overs.

CSK, meanwhile, got past the line in thrilling fashion against KKR with a last-ball victory. Chasing 172, CSK looked to be in cruise control, with both their openers getting 40-odd runs before getting out. However, Eoin Morgan held back his two spinners, Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy, for the second half of the innings. That put the choke on the CSK batters.

Eventually, with 26 runs required off the last two overs, Jadeja smashed Prasidh Krishna for 21 runs in the penultimate over to put CSK on the cusp of a win. However, with Sunil Narine bowling tightly in the last over, CSK could only hit the winning runs off the last ball and with two wickets in hand.

Earlier, CSK did a decent job to restrict KKR from posting a huge total. Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja were the picks of the bowlers for CSK. However, Sam Curran had a game to forget after replacing the rested DJ Bravo.

While CSK might be the favourites for this match, facing a team like SRH who have nothing to lose could be a dangerous proposition. CSK won comfortably by seven wickets the last time these two sides met. But we're unlikely to see another one-sided game when CSK and SRH lock horns again.

IPL 2021: SRH vs CSK Match Details

Date: September 30, 2021 (Thursday).

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Weather Forecast

It should be a warm and partly cloudy evening in Sharjah, with an average temperature of around 35 degrees celsius. Dew could make things a bit easier for the batters in the second innings.

Pitch Report

The surface in Sharjah has been slow and not ideal for batting. While the small dimensions of the ground gives batters a chance, it's a predominantly bowler-friendly track. Slower balls and spin would be the way to go at this venue, with 150 runs likely to be a competitive total.

Predicted XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Jason Roy batted with a lot of attacking intent.

While SRH will look to retain the same team for this game, they could make one change in their bowling attack due to the change in venue. Shahbaz Nadeem could replace one of Siddharth Kaul and Sandeep Sharma.

SRH: Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Jason Roy, Kane Williamson (C), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shahbaz Nadeem and Sandeep Sharma/Siddharth Kaul.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

CSK scampered to a two-wicket win last time around.

DJ Bravo could return to CSK's playing XI after getting rested for the game against KKR. Sam Curran could still retain his place in the team, with Josh Hazlewood dropping to the bench.

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf Du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C/WK), DJ Bravo, Sam Curran/Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar.

IPL 2021: SRH vs CSK Match Prediction

Despite SRH's newfound freedom and fresh approach to the game, they look the weaker side on paper compared to CSK. While they have the players to give their illustrious opponents a tough fight, MS Dhoni's side look good to prevail in this game.

Prediction: CSK to win.

IPL 2021: SRH vs CSK - TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

