IPL 2021, SRH vs CSK: Sharjah Cricket Stadium pitch history and T20 records

After registering their second win in IPL 2021, Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to keep their winning momentum going when they meet Chennai Super Kings at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

SRH do not have fond memories of playing at this venue. Earlier this season, they played a match against Punjab Kings at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, where they failed to chase a 126-run target.

Meanwhile, CSK defeated RCB in their previous IPL 2021 match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Having beaten SRH earlier this year, CSK will start as the favorites to win the battle tomorrow.

Before CSK and SRH cross paths at Sharjah Cricket Stadium tomorrow evening, let's have a look at some vital numbers you need to know from previous T20s played at this venue:

IPL Pitch History: SRH vs CSK

Stadium name: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

City: Sharjah

T20 matches played: 59

Matches won by teams batting first: 20

Matches won by teams batting second: 38

Matches Tied: 1

Highest team score: 228/4 - Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2020

Lowest team score: 82 - Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings, 2017

Average 1st innings score: 156

Sharjah Cricket Stadium, KKR vs DC match stats 2021

The last game at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium was a low-scoring encounter. The Delhi Capitals scored 127/9 in their 20 overs against the Kolkata Knight Riders. In response, KKR scored 130/7 in 18.2 overs. Not a single batter could touch the 40-run mark in the match.

A total of 16 wickets fell in two innings, with spinners bagging four of them. Looking at how the pitch at Sharjah Cricket Stadium has played in IPL 2021 so far, fans should not be surprised if they witness another low-scoring match tomorrow evening.

